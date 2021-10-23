Flabbergasting! Delhi Govt To Spend Rs 104 Cr For 500 Flags In The City

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 104.37 crores for installing 500 flag posts with a height of 35-metre, government documents reveal. In the annual budget of 2021-22, the Aam Aadmi Party government allotted Rs 45 crores for the 'Deshbhakti Budget'. The first tender for the project was passed in September, and the amount was later revised to Rs 84 crores.

On August 15, the Delhi Government unfurled the national flags at five new locations, which were the assembly segments of AAP.

Rs 45 Crore Earmarked From Current Financial Year

The five segments represented party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Jain, MLA Atishi and MLA Vinay Mishra. Print and Multimedia News Medium Hindustan Times reported that "It was further stated that funds to the tune of Rs 45 crore had been earmarked/approved during the current financial year. Additional budget provisions, if any required, will be made in RE (revised estimates) 2021-22 after locating matching savings in other capital heads".

'Desh Bhakt' Budget

The government document further mentioned that the Public Works Department had selected 611 tentative sites such as schools, government offices, DTC bus depots, courts and hospitals. Flags would be installed in the rest of 496 locations after consulting local representatives and the public. On March 9, the Kejriwal-led government published its annual budget and termed it Desh bhakti, or patriotic budget. In view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations this year, the government had announced a range of programmes and initiatives to evoke the feeling of patriotism in the citizens.

The government had also decided to allocate a sum of Rs 20 crores for different events on themes related to famous patriotic personalities like Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar. The document also mentioned that if additional budget provisions are required, they would be made in the revised estimates in 2021-22.

