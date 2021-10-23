All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Flabbergasting! Delhi Govt To Spend Rs 104 Cr For 500 Flags In The City

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Flabbergasting! Delhi Govt To Spend Rs 104 Cr For 500 Flags In The City

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Delhi,  23 Oct 2021 5:47 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is set to spend ₹104 crore for installing 500 flags of 35-metre height in different locations of the capital city.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 104.37 crores for installing 500 flag posts with a height of 35-metre, government documents reveal. In the annual budget of 2021-22, the Aam Aadmi Party government allotted Rs 45 crores for the 'Deshbhakti Budget'. The first tender for the project was passed in September, and the amount was later revised to Rs 84 crores.

On August 15, the Delhi Government unfurled the national flags at five new locations, which were the assembly segments of AAP.

Rs 45 Crore Earmarked From Current Financial Year

The five segments represented party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Jain, MLA Atishi and MLA Vinay Mishra. Print and Multimedia News Medium Hindustan Times reported that "It was further stated that funds to the tune of Rs 45 crore had been earmarked/approved during the current financial year. Additional budget provisions, if any required, will be made in RE (revised estimates) 2021-22 after locating matching savings in other capital heads".

'Desh Bhakt' Budget

The government document further mentioned that the Public Works Department had selected 611 tentative sites such as schools, government offices, DTC bus depots, courts and hospitals. Flags would be installed in the rest of 496 locations after consulting local representatives and the public. On March 9, the Kejriwal-led government published its annual budget and termed it Desh bhakti, or patriotic budget. In view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations this year, the government had announced a range of programmes and initiatives to evoke the feeling of patriotism in the citizens.

The government had also decided to allocate a sum of Rs 20 crores for different events on themes related to famous patriotic personalities like Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar. The document also mentioned that if additional budget provisions are required, they would be made in the revised estimates in 2021-22.

Also Read: Income Of Department Rose By 17% In 21 Days: Punjab's Transport Minister

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
National Flag 
Delhi government 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X