Income Of Department Rose By 17% In 21 Days: Punjabs Transport Minister

Image Credit: The Indian Express, Twitter

Income Of Department Rose By 17% In 21 Days: Punjab's Transport Minister

Punjab,  22 Oct 2021 2:14 PM GMT

The Minister said that the income from Punjab Roadways and Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) was ₹46.28 crore between September 15 and September 30.

The new Cabinet of the Punjab Government is riding high on achievements. The Minister of Transport for the Punjab Government, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, said that the department witnessed an increase of 17.24 per cent in the income of government buses in the first fifteen days of October. The increase of ₹7.98 crore was in the first 21 days of the new government led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held the reigns.

Over ₹3 Crores Collected As Overdue Tax

In the press conference, Transport Minister Warring said, "The collection of government buses Punjab Roadways and PRTC was ₹46.28 crore between September 15 and 30 and increased to Rs 54.26 crore between the October 1 and 15", The Indian Express reported.

He also mentioned that the daily income at the transport department had witnessed an increase of ₹ 53 lakh. He mentioned that after stricter measures had been imposed against the defaulters, the department had collected ₹3.29 crore as a part of the overdue tax amount, and big companies or operators have submitted a majority of the amount.

Called Former CM A 'Compromised CM'

Warring lashed out at the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh was a 'compromised CM' and said that he could not fulfil his promise of ending the mafia. He added that he was remorseful of the four and a half years Punjab was under the Captain's government.

He said, "I want to apologise to people who elected me…We made many promises which we were not able to fulfil."

While lashing out at Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Warring called them the 'kingpins of transport mafia'. At the same time, SAD hit back at Warring, questioning him for not asking for a fair and accessible probe into the ₹1,700 crore loss incurred by his department to pin down responsibility for the same.

Also Read: How WWII Stopped Henry Ford's Soybean Car Fom Taking Off

Punjab Transport Department 
Income 

