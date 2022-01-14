All section
Five Northeast States Have Highest Percentage of Forest Cover In India

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational Image)

The Logical Indian Crew

Five Northeast States Have Highest Percentage of Forest Cover In India

Palak Agrawal

Writer: Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

India,  14 Jan 2022 6:54 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland have emerged as the top five states with maximum forest cover as a percentage of total geographical area, according to India State of Forest Report 2021.

As many as five northeastern states in the country have the highest percentage of forest cover in terms of total geographical area, according to the recently released official data.

Mizoram (84.53 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (79.33 per cent), Meghalaya (76 per cent), Manipur (74.34 per cent) and Nagaland (73.90 per cent) have emerged as the top five states with maximum forest cover as a percentage of total geographical area.

These states held the top five spots in the 2019 report, however, this time there has been a visible decline in the percentage area.

In 2019, assessment of the forest cover as a percentage of total geographical area ranked the five northeastern states: Mizoram (85.41 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (79.63 per cent), Meghalaya (76.33 per cent), Manipur (75.46 per cent) and Nagaland (75.31 per cent).

Forest Cover In Northeastern States Shrink

The total forest cover in the northeastern states have reportedly declined by 1,020 square kilometres in the last two years, reported The Print.

Arunachal Pradesh lost the maximum forest cover of 257 sq km, Meghalaya lost 249 sq km, Nagaland 235 sq km, Mizoram 186 sq km, Meghalaya 73 sq km, Assam 15 sq km, Tripura 4 sq km and Sikkim lost one square kilometre of forest cover.

Conversion of forest land into farmlands for agricultural practises has been cited as the main reason for declining forest cover in these states.

India State Of Forest Report 2021

The findings were based on the 'India State of Forest Report 2021' which was released by Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday, January 13. The report was prepared by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) on the green cover and tree resources in the country.

The report highlighted that in 2021, the total forest and tree cover amounted to 80.9 million hectares, which was roughly over 24 per cent of the geographical area of the country.

An increase of 2,261 sq km in terms of total forest and tree cover has been reported during this term when compared with the data collected in 2019. Out of this, there has been an increase in 1,540 sq km forest cover and 721 sq km tree cover. At least 17 states/union territories have above 33 per cent of their geographical area under forest cover.

Forest Cover & Climate Change

The existence of green cover plays a crucial role in slowing climate change. Over time, several studies have pointed out that forests help in stabilising and regulating the planet's atmospheric conditions, hence its importance cannot be undermined.

As per reports, nearly 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide, one-third of the CO2 released from burning fossil fuels, is absorbed by forests every year. It helps in the smooth functioning of the carbon cycle and acts as a cushion to support biodiversity.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: MLA's Son Denied Entry In Tirupati Airport, Turned-Off Water Supply

Writer : Palak Agrawal
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
