Politics
Andhra Pradesh: MLA's Son Denied Entry In Tirupati Airport, Turned-Off Water Supply

Andhra Pradesh,  14 Jan 2022 4:47 AM GMT

The municipal authority claimed that the disruption in water supply was due to the blockage in the pipeline. YSRCP leaders accused the airport authorities of behaving in a high-headed manner and did not follow the official protocol.

Following an argument with Sunil, the manager of Renigunta Airport, and Abhinaya Reddy, the son of B Karunakar Reddy, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Andhra Pradesh, had allegedly turned-off water supply to the Tirupati airport and the residential quarters.

Abhinaya Reddy, the deputy mayor of Tirupati, who belongs to the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), was denied entry to the airport by the officials after he had gone there to welcome Botsa Satyanarayana, the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development in the state cabinet. Botsa was visiting Tirupati to attend the closing ceremony of a national-level kabaddi competition. Abhinaya and his assistant were denied entry by the airport officials, leading to a heated argument.

Abhinaya Reddy Retaliates

Tirupati Airport and residential staff quarters witnessed disruption in water supply, which is said to be an act of retaliation from Abhinaya Reddy. However, the municipal authority claimed that the turmoil in water supply was due to the blockage in the pipeline. YSRCP leaders accused the airport authorities of behaving in a high-headed manner and did not follow the official protocol, reported India Today.

Pointing finger towards YSRCP, Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP), Member of Parliament, GV Narsimha Rao tweeted about the incident and tagged Jyotiraditya Scindia to take note of the incident.

Reacting to the Twitter post of Rao, the Union Minister ensured that the passengers and staff of the airport did not face any further inconvenience.

