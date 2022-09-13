Telangana: Fire Breaks Out At E-Scooter Showroom In Secunderabad, 8 Dead

In a tragic incident on Monday late night at Telangana's Secunderabad, eight people were reported dead and several others injured after a fire broke out at an electric scooter showroom.

According to officials, the fire blazed at the showroom and soon started spreading to a hotel upward, where at least 25 guests were staying. After the blaze in the showroom, most people lost their lives due to asphyxiation caused by smoke.

The Police Commissioner of Hyderabad, CV Anand, said, "It appears there are 23 rooms on all the four floors in the hotel. The smoke traversed the staircase from the bottom to the top floor." He added, "Some people sleeping on the first and second floors came to the corridor through the thick smoke and died due to asphyxiation," reported NDTV.

'Water Sprinklers Didn't Work'

Soon after the incident was reported, the fire department conducted a rescue operation using crane ladders and water tanks and rescued several people.

According to the deputy commissioner of Hyderabad, Chandana Deepti, electric scooters were parked where the fire broke out. "We don't know if it started because of over-charging. The fire soon started spreading elsewhere in no time," she added.

The officials claimed that the water sprinkler system installed in the multi-storeyed building didn't work when the fire broke out, and the matter has gone under investigation. The incident has brought safety standard practices to the front as the showroom and hotel failed to meet the same.



Video Surfaced On Social Media

In the video of the incident that surfaced across social media platforms, people can be seen trying to jump from the hotel windows to save their lives. The city commissioner added that several injured people had been shifted to the hospital for further medical treatment, and the fire department had controlled the fire.

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured."

The Home Minister of Telangana, Mohammed Mehmood Ali, also condoled the loss of people and assured that an investigation into the matter would bring out the cause of the fire.

