Idol Artists Find Centre's Thermocol Ban Ahead Of Durga Puja Poorly Imposed- Here's Why

The Centre issued guidelines to state governments in regard to the ban of single-use plastic items and thermocol (polystyrene) on July 2022. Synthetic polymers are often used in protective packaging or decorations and are not environment-friendly as they are not biodegradable.

Under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines, producers have to abide by "environmentally-sound management of the product until the end of its life." Anyone found violating this would be subjected to fines or prison time under the Environment Protection Act (EPA). The Chairman of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board had also specified that everyone would have to comply with the central government's rules.

While the ban is a positive move toward a sustainable long-term solution, it has put several artists in a dilemma as they have been using thermocol as the base material for many of the idols they have been preparing.

The ban, which comes three months prior to the Durga Puja festivities, has made it impossible for many artists to find an equally cheap alternative material to replace thermocol with. Meanwhile, few other artists had already adopted the switch way before the ban and have been looking forward to an eco-friendly Puja.

Demand For A Sustainable Switch Within Three Months

Artists celebrating the Puja this year believe that it would have been better if the government had planned the ban in a more viable manner to accommodate their interests as well. They suggested an awareness campaign to educate people on the material's impact on the environment and sufficient time to find an alternative for thermocol.

According to a report by News18, Ranjit Sarkar, an artisan who has been making products with thermocol for years now, said, "The government should have thought about it a long time ago. Many people will be affected due to the ban, and shifting to other materials will take time." He also added that not much could be changed this year as most of the idols and items attached to it have already been prepared.

Other artists such as Bhabotosh Sutar also agreed on the same lines and said, "This is a great move, yet a campaign should have been organised before the ban." He understands that disposed thermocol pieces build up environmental pollution and even visual pollution, yet a substitute needs to be presented to the artists if a switch is expected.

He suggested the natural product Shola which can be used as an alternative as it abundantly grows around West Bengal. However, it still remains costlier in comparison to thermocol, and the prices of the finished product would accordingly go up.

Intentions Are Well-Meant, But Not Well-Planned

Acclaimed artists Sanatan Dinda and Pradip Das welcomed the move with open arms and spoke of precisely where it falls from effective implementation. Dinda said that even though he used to use thermocol in the past, but was done for good and he begun using iron, paper, clay and fibreglass for his works.

He also added that on a commercial scale, people still go for thermocol-based decorations and that it would take time to make the switch and train artisans on those lines.

Pratip Das, on the other hand, extended his full support to the government's decision and said that the government should also ensure that thermocol is not available in the markets. The artist is currently using pieces of clothes for the theme for another puja organiser in the city.

Every year, the organisers choose a particular theme for the Puja that usually revolves around social issues. The pandal, idols, and other decorations are created to reflect these themes. Pratip and Dinda are among the artists who hope to see a greener and more sustainable Puja someday.

