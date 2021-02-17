'Toolkit' Calls For 'Economic Warfare' Against India, Indian Companies: Delhi Police FIR

The FIR filed by the Delhi Police against creators of the 'toolkit' or campaign document tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg to support the farmers' protest claims that it has "a call for economic warfare against India and certain Indian companies."

On February 13, the police arrested 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru for her alleged involvement in editing the "toolkit". The next day, on February 14, Disha was brought to Delhi, where she was sent to police custody for five days.

The FIR in connection with the 'toolkit' has been filed on charges of sedition, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy, reported Scroll.in.

"There is a call for economic warfare against India and certain Indian companies," the FIR alleged. "Their assets in India and outside are to be made targets for physical as well as coordinated actions. There is also a call to protest specifically outside Indian Embassies and target symbols linked to Indian cultures such as Yoga and Chai."

The Delhi Police's Cyber Cell said that it was "promoting" campaign material by alleged pro-Khalistan organisation 'Poetic Justice Foundation'. The FIR mentions that it is a Canada-based organisation that "openly and deliberately shares posts on social media that tend to create disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities".

The police have said that Disha, along with activist Shantanu Muluk and Mumbai-based advocate Nikita Jacob created and spread the "toolkit".

The FIR also links the document to the violence that broke out in Delhi during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

"It is evident from the contents of the said toolkit that the violence that took place on the streets of Delhi on January 26, 2021 near ITO, at the Red Fort, in Nangloi, etc, as a result of the farmers' protest was a pre-planned conspiracy meant to undermine India's sovereignty and integrity, the security of the state and public order," the FIR said.

It mentioned that the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day turned violent because of "said instigation by elements behind this document and its toolkit".

"After the violence on January 26, various social media handles are being used to spread rumours and fake news/videos to promote enmity between different groups, wantonly give provocation with the intention to commit riots and bring into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection towards the Government of India," the FIR said.-

Also Read: Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' Case: After Disha Ravi, Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Activist Nikita Jacob