Mumbai: FIR Lodged Against 2 Mosques For Violating SC Guidelines On Loudspeakers

Image Credits: The Times Of India, ANI(Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra,  8 May 2022 10:55 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-08T16:42:22+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Ankita Singh

The Mumbai Police launched an FIR against the trustees of two mosques for not following the guidelines that were set by the Supreme Court regarding the use of loudspeakers on Saturday.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday filed an FIR against the trustees of two mosques on the grounds of not complying with the guidelines set by the Supreme Court regarding the use of loudspeakers.

An FIR has been filed against the trustees Anwar Mohammed Shabir Shah of Nurani Mosque in Bandra and Mohammed Shoaib Satar Shaikh and Arif Mohammed Siddiqui of the Muslim Kabristan Mosque on Link Road in Santacruz by the Mumbai Police for not following the proper guidelines. The Mumbai Police said that they would take strict action if the loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, while it is also mandatory to follow the prescribed decibel rules during the daytime.

Rule Against The Use of Loudspeakers

In July 2005, specific guidelines were issued by the Supreme Court on the use of loudspeakers in public places at night to bring down the decibel levels. The Supreme Court also banned the use of loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am unless and until there is an emergency, saying that excessive use of the loudspeakers will cause noise pollution and adversely affect the health of the people living in such areas, reported India Today.

Trustees Filed With FIR

The Bandra Police said that the Nurani Mosque in Bandra violated the rules and guidelines set by the Supreme Court. Sources say that azaan was offered by the Mosque on Thursday morning before 6 am, while the azaan in the afternoon was also over the decibel limit. A complaint was lodged against the trustee of the Mosque by the Bandra Police under Section 188 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The Santacruz Police also lodged a complaint against the trustees of the Muslim Kabristan Mosque on Link Road for violating the rules set by the Supreme Court. The police asked the management of the mosque to follow the guidelines and the management assured them that they will follow the rules and the decibel limit but they did not.

Also Read: Meet Priyanka Mohite, 30-Yr-Old Who Became First Indian Woman To Scale 5 Peaks Above 8,000m

FIR 
Mosque 
Loudspeaker 
Supreme Court 
Mumbai Police 

