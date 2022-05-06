Meet Priyanka Mohite, 30-Yr-Old Who Became First Indian Woman To Scale 5 Peaks Above 8,000m

After scaling Mount Kunchenjanga on May 4, Priyanka Mohite became the first Indian woman to scale five peaks above 8,000m. "Priyanka Mohite (30), the recipient of Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award 2020, completed her expedition to Mount Kanchenjunga (8,586 m), the third-highest mountain on the planet, at 4.52 pm," said her brother Akash Mohite, in an interview with PTI as reported by NDTV.

About Priyanka Mohite

Priyanka Mohite hails from Satara in western Maharashtra and has been passionate about mountaineering ever since she was a child. When she was a teenager, the now 30-year-old started to climb the mountains in the Sahyadri range of Maharashtra.

In 2012, she scaled Bandarpunch, which is a mountain massif of the Garhwal division of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand. She also climbed Mt Menthosa (6,443m), which is the second-highest peak in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.



Feats & Achievements

In April 2021, Priyanka climbed Mt Annapurna (8,091m), which is the world's 10th highest mountain peak, and became the first Indian woman to achieve this feat. She has also climbed the highest peak in the world, Mt Everest (8,849m) in 2013, Mt Lhotse (8,516m) in 2018, and Mt Makalu (8,485m) and Mt Kilimanjaro (5,895m) in 2016.



Priyanka, who is now based in Bangalore, is also the recipient of the Maharashtra Government's Shiv Chhatrapati State award for adventure sports for 2017-2018.

Also Read: Identification Delay Stalls Pensions Of More Than 58,000 Retired Armed Forces Personnel: MoD