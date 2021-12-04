All section
Farmers Gave Their Land For Airport Construction With Consent: UP CM Yogi Adiytanath

Credits: Twitter (Noida International Airport) 

'Farmers Gave Their Land For Airport Construction With Consent': UP CM Yogi Adiytanath

Uttar Pradesh,  4 Dec 2021 8:38 AM GMT

The farmers of Bhatta Parsaul willingly gave their land for the construction of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, and there was no encroachment by the government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Adityanath said the farmers gave their lands only twice the compensation after our government came to power, Economic Times reported.

'Incapability Of Previous Govt'

Accusing the previous government to forsake the work, the minister said that the current authorities continued the work despite the coronavirus pandemic, which was a sign of an accountable government.

The CM said if intentions are pure and clear, any work can be done within the stipulated time. He said not a single farmer was dissatisfied with the outcome. So far, nearly 3,300 acres have been captured, and the rest would be made available soon, he added.

NIA Asia's Largest?

The foundation stone of the airport was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25. Several ministers, including Adityanath, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, claimed the Jewar Airport to be Asia's largest; however, according to a report by FactChecker, it doesn't seem to claim the same.

The airport is said to have an annual passenger capacity of 70 million, but Asia has seven airports that will have more than 70 million passengers' ability in 2019. The report referred to to the Airports Council International's (ACI) data.

The report quoted the Techno-Economic Feasibility Report, which stated that the airport would have a maximum capacity of 77 million passengers annually; however, three airports in Asia have already hosted more than the said number.

Besides, an image shared by several ministers as a prototype of the airport are the images of airports in South Korea and China, AltNews reported. The image was primarily posted by the Hindi Twitter account of MyGovernment a day before the inauguration. Other officials' accounts shared the same image.

Also Read: Newly Constructed Road In UP's Bijnor Develops Cracks After MLA Slams Coconut During Inauguration

