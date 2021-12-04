Newly Constructed Road In UP's Bijnor Develops Cracks After MLA Slams Coconut During Inauguration

A portion of the proposed seven-and-a-half-kilometer road constructed by the irrigation department in Kheda Azizpura village of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor developed cracks at the inaugural ceremony when BJP MLA of Sadar constituency Suchi Chaudhary slammed a coconut to the road.

The government had sanctioned Rs 1.16 crore for the construction of the road. Following the situation, the district magistrate ordered an inquiry into the construction of the stretch, News18 reported.



The 700-meter portion of the road was constructed as a sample for the authorities. For road inauguration and to pass the further order for the completion of work, the officers of the Irrigation Department had invited Sadar MLA Suchi Chaudhary.



The MLA, who was on the spot with her supporters, slammed the coconut on the ground during puja muhurta, following which cracks emerged on the stretch. This infuriated Chaudhary who, along with her supporters, sat on the dharna and accused the employees of using substandard material in the construction. Later, a team arrived on the spot to collect the material samples used in the construction.



"When I got at the spot and tried to break a coconut, it did not break. Instead, bits of the road came off," Chaudhary said, according to Hindustan Times.

Investigation Underway

The team constituted by Bijnor District Officer Umesh Kumar is now investigating the matter.



Chaudhary has made serious allegations against the SDO, Junior Engineer, and Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department and said that the scam was carried out with the involvement of these officers. The MLA has demanded stern action against all those involved in the fraud.



