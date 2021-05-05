Trending

COVID-19: Facebook Introduces 'Vaccine Tracker' Tool On Its Mobile App In India

The vaccine tracker tool introduced in Facebook India will facilitate the vaccination process in India by showing real-time availability of nearest vaccination centres. The new vaccination tool will be available in 17 different Indian languages to help more people.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   5 May 2021 8:05 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-05-05T13:37:07+05:30
Writer : Kathakali Dutta | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Rajath
Representational Image 

Facebook has tied up with the Indian government to roll out a tool that helps people find vaccines and vaccination spots, on its mobile application in India.

Earlier this week, the social-networking site had also made its contribution by granting a sum of 10 million dollars as emergency response efforts for helping the country cope up with the COVID-19 second wave.

The vaccine tracker tool introduced in Facebook India will facilitate the vaccination process in India by showing real-time availability of nearest vaccination centres with respect to the concerned user, and their operational hours as shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Additionally, the new feature of the app will also be displaying walk-in options for 45 years old or above, and also provide a registration link in the CoWin portal for scheduling vaccine appointments.

Facebook also posted on its platform that the new vaccination tool will be available in 17 different Indian languages to help more people. "Partnering with the Government of India, Facebook will begin rolling out its Vaccine Finder tool on the Facebook mobile app in India available in 17 languages to help people identify places nearby to get the vaccine," it posted, reported NDTV.

In order to deploy the funds announced for ameliorating the medical facilities, the app has also announced to tie up with agencies and NGOs like United Way, Project Mumbai, Hemkunt Foundation, I Am Gurgaon, Swasth and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). Medical supplies like more than 5,000 oxygen contractors, ventilators and even BiPAP machines will be provided with the announced fund.

Facebook also added that the Covid-19 Information Centre is going to include information regarding emergency care and treatment of mildly infected Covid-19 cases at home with regards to the guidelines issued by UNICEF India.

