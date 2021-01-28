Facebook Says It Will Stop Recommending Political Content To Users

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, January 27 announced that the social media giant will no longer recommend civic and political groups to its users.

The company is now aiming to fix its image tarnished by several political controversies. Facebook and Instagram suspended Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 that led to Trump's second impeachment.

"This is a continuation of work we've been doing for a while to turn down the temperature and discourage divisive conversations," Zuckerberg said.

In October, the company had temporarily decided to stop recommending these groups to U.S. users in October in the lead up to the 2020 U.S. elections.

Zuckerberg said that the social media giant is now considering steps to reduce the amount of political content that users see in their news feed.

The platform is referring the decision to its independent oversight board, which is assigned with making decisions on appeals regarding what is removed or permitted to remain on the social network.



Members of the oversight board include jurists, human rights activists, journalists, a Nobel peace laureate and a former Danish prime minister. The panel was constituted late last year amid increasing concerns about misinformation around the US election.

Zuckerberg also said the decision to remove political came from user feedback and will apply globally to the social network.

"We want these discussions to be able to keep happening," Zuckerberg said. "One of the top pieces of feedback that we're hearing from our community right now is that people don't want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services."

