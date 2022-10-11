All section
Caste discrimination
Multiple Explosions Rock Kyiv & Numerous Ukrainian Cities As Russias Ukraine Invasion Nears 8-Month Mark

Image Credit: Unsplash and Wikipedia (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Multiple Explosions Rock Kyiv & Numerous Ukrainian Cities As Russia's Ukraine Invasion Nears 8-Month Mark

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  11 Oct 2022 6:10 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

At least eight individuals lost their lives, and more than 24 people sustained injuries in just one of the Kyiv strikes, said Rostyslav Smirnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs.

Russia once again released a lethal flurry of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities on October 10, striking civilian targets, including parts of downtown Kyiv where at least eight individuals were killed.

Since then, Russian President Vladimir Putin came out and stated that the recent strikes on Ukraine were a response to Kyiv's "terrorist" action, which included an attack on a bridge to the Moscow-controlled Crimean Peninsula.

Putin's Russia Goes On Brutal Offensive!

As per reports in The Hindu, Putin claimed that the Russian military had launched precision weapons from the air, sea and ground to target key military and energy command facilities.

He also warned that in case Ukraine continues to mount "terrorist attacks" on Russia, Moscow's reply would be "tough and proportionate to the level of threats."

The extreme, hours-long aggression marked a hasty military escalation by Putin. This aggression came just a day after the Russian President called the October 8 explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed region of Crimea a "terrorist act" masterminded by the Ukrainian special services.

8 Killed, And Over 24 Were Injured

At least eight individuals lost their lives, and more than 24 people sustained injuries in just one of the Kyiv strikes, said Rostyslav Smirnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs.

The intense barrage on major cities struck residential areas and essential infrastructure facilities alike, indicating a significant surge in the war amid a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in the past weeks. This came just a few hours before Putin was scheduled to hold a meeting with his security council as Russia's offensive in Ukraine approaches its eight-month milestone.

Explosions struck in the capital's Shevchenko district, a large part in the centre of Kyiv that includes the historic old town and numerous other government offices, Mayor Vitali Klitschko revealed.

A few strikes hit near the government quarter in the symbolic heart of the capital, where the Parliament and other prominent landmarks are located. A glass tower housing offices were significantly damaged, most of its blue-tinted windows blown out.

Also Read: UN Estimates India's Life Expectancy To Improve By 57% By 2100: Know Why

Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
