UN Estimates India's Life Expectancy To Improve By 57% By 2100: Know Why

The life expectancy rate in India in 1950 was around 35.21, and it is now set to hit 81.96 in the year 2100. India's life expectancy currently is 70.19 in 2022, but in 150 years, the country is set to improve it by 57 per cent, as per the estimates.

To understand the content on the grand scale, the same for the United States of America (USA) will be around 23 per cent. Earlier, the life expectancy for Americans was 68.33 in 1950, but it is 79.05 now and is set to go up to 88.78 in 2100.

On the other hand, China has also showcased consistent progress, just like India. In comparison, China's life expectancy during 1950 was 43.45; but it is set to go up to 87.82 in 2100, with a growth rate of 50.5 per cent.

Healthy Lifestyle, Vaccination Played Major Role

In the past few years, better diets, healthier lives and increased medical care have contributed to higher life expectancy rates across the globe, reported Mint. Furthermore, people also have access to clean water, vaccines, healthier food, and more nutritious and plentiful antibiotics. Humans are also much more aware of the benefits of working out and wise lifestyle decisions.

Life expectancy has gone up due to numerous healthcare and medical advancements. Furthermore, the creation of vaccinations is one of the most important. Millions of individuals lost their lives yearly from diseases like polio and smallpox before immunisations were developed. In numerous regions across the globe, vaccinations have eradicated specific diseases and significantly lowered the mortality rate as well.

Since cleanliness and living conditions have improved, so has the life expectancy. Thanks to better sewage systems, people now live in environments that are cleaner than before. Nowadays, fewer microorganisms are exposed to humans, reducing the risk of disease and even death.

The infant and child mortality rates in India have decreased. Additionally, advances in health throughout the age spectrum have increased. These two factors both played a role in the rise in life expectancy.

