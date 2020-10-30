Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday, October 29, justified the Knife-attack in Nice and said that "Muslims have a right to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past". Mahathir said that he believed in freedom of expression but it should not be used to insult others.

"Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past. But by and large, the Muslims have not applied the 'eye for an eye' law. Muslims don't. The French shouldn't," Mahathir tweeted.

The tweet had outraged many on the social networking site with several verified users calling out the former PM. Twitter said that the message violated its policies and rules and took down the tweet.

France's Secretary for Digital Sector Cedric O condemned the post from the Mahathir and requested Twitter to suspend the account of the former Malaysian PM.

"If not, Twitter would be an accomplice to a formal call for murder. I just spoke with the Managing Director of Twitter France. The account of former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad must be immediately suspended. If not, Twitter would be an accomplice to a formal call for murder," Cedric O tweeted.

Several Muslim-majority countries have denounced the recent remarks by French officials, including President Emmanuel Macron, justifying the use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a French school classroom.

Macron had earlier said that "Islam is in crisis across the world". "Today (Islam) is plagued by radical temptations and by a yearning for a reinvented jihad which is the destruction of the other," he had said.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister hit out at French President Emmanuel Macron saying he is "not showing that he is civilised".

"He (Macron) is very primitive in blaming the religion of Islam and Muslims for the killing of the insulting school teacher. It is not in keeping with the teachings of Islam. But irrespective of the religion professed, angry people kill. The French in the course of their history has killed millions of people. Many were Muslims," Mohamad said.



The controversy intensified after a French teacher who showed his students satirical cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad during a lesson was beheaded in the street by an attacker.

French officials claimed that the killing was an attack on the core French value of freedom of expression and defended the right to publish the cartoons.

A knife-wielding attacker beheaded a woman and killed two other people at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, October 29. Nice's mayor, Christian Estrosi, described the attack as terrorism. Estrosi said that the attacker had repeatedly shouted the phrase "Allahu Akbar" even after he was detained by the police.

Police said three people were confirmed to have died in the attack and several were injured. The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's department is now investigating the attack.

Commenting on the Nice attack in his tweets, Mahathir Mohamad said, "The killing is not an act that as a Muslim I would approve. But while I believe in the freedom of expression, I do not think it includes insulting other people. You cannot go up to a man and curse him simply because you believe in freedom of speech."

Giving the example of Malaysia, he said there are people of many different races and religions but the country has been able to avoid serious conflicts between races "because we are conscious of the need to be sensitive to the sensitivities of others". "If we are not, then this country would never be peaceful and stable," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Cédric O, Secretary of State for Digital Sector of France, has demanded immediate suspension of former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad's Twitter account. He said that Twitter would be an accomplice to a "call for murder" if Mohamad's account is not suspended.

