Every Journalist Entitled To Protection, Says Supreme Court On Sedition

The top court quashed a sedition case against journalist Vinod Dua and said an earlier order protects every journalist from such charges.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   3 Jun 2021 12:47 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-06-03T18:23:45+05:30
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: Twitter

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed an FIR against journalist Vinod Dua. A BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh had lodged the FIR over his YouTube show, reported The Indian Express.

The apex court said that every journalist is entitled to protection, any detention or FIR is subject to the law laid down earlier. However, it declined to order the setting up of a committee to review any complaints of sedition against journalists.

The journalist was charged under sections 124A (sedition), 268 (public nuisance), 501 (printing matter known to be defamatory) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) on the basis of a complaint by BJP's Mahasu unit president Ajay Shyam. Shyam claimed that Dua made bizarre allegations on his 15-minute YouTube show on March 30 last year.

Shyam alleged that the journalist accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using "deaths and terror attacks" to get votes, reported Live Law.

Last week, the top court while staying coercive action against two Telugu TV channels stated that sedition laws need to be reexamined to uphold media freedom, "particularly in the context of the right of the electronic and print media to communicate news, information and the rights, even those that may be critical of the prevailing regime in any part of the nation."

India remains one of "one of the world's most dangerous countries" for journalists in the World Press Freedom Index. It ranked 142 among 180 countries.

Also Read: Criticising Govt Can't Be Termed Sedition: Supreme Court

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

