Trending

Criticising Govt Can't Be Termed Sedition: Supreme Court

While staying coercive action against 2 TeleguTV channels top court says ambit and parameters of the provisions of Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code would require interpretation, particularly in the context of the right of the electronic and print media to communicate news, information

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   1 Jun 2021 10:32 AM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Criticising Govt Cant Be Termed Sedition: Supreme Court

Image Credit: The Tribune

On Monday, May 31, the Supreme Court restrained the Andhra Pradesh police from taking coercive action against two Telegu TV channels charged with sedition.

A three-judge bench said it is "high time we define what sedition is". Criticising the government can't be termed sedition, noted the apex court, reported India Today.

"Having heard learned counsel, we are of the view that the ambit and parameters of the provisions of Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code would require interpretation, particularly in the context of the right of the electronic and print media to communicate news, information… even those that may be critical of the prevailing regime in any part of the nation," a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud ordered.

While under Section 124A, an accused can be sentenced to life imprisonment, under the other two provisions, a person can face imprisonment up to three years.

What Is The Case All About?

Justice Chandrachud said that the government's act of filing sedition cases against the channels is "muffling channels". It is time the court defines sedition, he added. T

The Andhra Pradesh police lodged a suo motu FIR against TV5 and ABN on May 14 for broadcasting views of MP Krishnam Raju, a rebel leader of the ruling YSRCP. Raju allegedly criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's COVID management policy, reported Times of India.

Raju has been named as the first accused in the case, and TV5 and ABN as the second and third accused, respectively. Raju, who was arrested in the case, had obtained bail from the Supreme Court. He alleged that he was subjected to third-degree torture while in police custody and has moved the top court seeking a CBI inquiry.

Also Read: Supreme Court To Analyze The Validity Of Sedition Law, Seeks Centre's Response On The Same







Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

contributor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

contributor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian