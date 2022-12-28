Astonishing Feat! India's Dr Mahima Swamy Recognised & Honored As Europe's Top Talents In Biology

The prestigious European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO) Young Investigator Network has chosen an Indian scientist to be part of the team, recognising her as one of the top talents of Europe in Biology. Indian scientist Dr Mahima Swamy who comes from Bengaluru has been one of the most revered experts at the University of Dundee's School of Life Sciences. She also heads a team of researchers that studies immune responses in the intestine.

Based in University's Medical Research Council Protein Phosphorylation and Ubiquitylation Unit, Dr Mahima joins 23 other master researchers to be part of the group of 135 current and 390 former members of the EMBO programme.

On her inclusion in the team of dynamic researchers, Dr Mahima mentioned, "I am really excited to be a part of this network and meet all the dynamic young scientists doing cutting-edge research across Europe."

She added, "I believe that being a part of this esteemed group will help our research immensely, and I am very grateful to my lab and my mentors for the support that got me this award," The Economic Times reported.

Dr Mahima's Work As A Researcher

In the past, she has executed exceptional research works in the field of Biology. One key study she has completed is on inflammatory bowel diseases and how that can be prompted by the immune system attacking the gut lining in the absence of an infectious virus.

Dr Mahima's key researches focus on improving the gut immune system to protect the human body, especially the gut, against harmful infections. The Young Investigator program of EMBO supports the scientific endeavours of dynamic researchers serving as laboratory group leaders. The Director of the MRC-PPU, Professor Dario Alessi, said, "It is well-deserved recognition and a huge boost for the vital research that Mahima is undertaking on deciphering the biological roles of the enigmatic Intraepithelial lymphocytes that patrol the intestinal epithelium."

As Dr Mahima has become part of the EMBO Young Investigators team, she will receive an award of 15,000 euros in her second year of tenure and can apply for 10,000 euros per year as additional grants.

