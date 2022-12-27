Digital Empowerment! This Non- Profit Organisation Envisions Improving Education Quality Of Govt & Rural Schools

The education sector in India has developed to a great extent in recent years with innovations and technological advancements. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the teaching and learning model has shifted to online. In the urban regions, students could access digital education, but government and rural school students suffered the most in accessing digital learning due to a lack of digital resources and knowledge.

The challenges faced by government school students are not new, as it has existed for a very long, and the pandemic just brought this issue under the radar of the national front. To combat this challenge, India-Driving Education Empowerment and Development Foundation (IN-DEED Foundation) was founded in 2014.

It's a non-profit organisation founded by Vikram Rajola working in the education space since 2014 through hundreds of dedicated volunteers to harness technological tools. It works with government and rural schools to improve education quality, academic record, and digital empowerment - preparing students for the 21st-century workplace by equipping them with requisite skills. The geography of work for the organisation has been Western Rajasthan, especially the districts of Jodhpur and Pali.

The purpose-driven foundation has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Council of School Education (RCScE) in August 2022 to improve understanding of curriculum subjects - impacting learning outcomes, improving academic performance, and provide digital and valuable 21st-century skills to government school students in 4 districts, i.e., Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Pali.

In a novel initiative to equip Government school students with 21st-century skills, IN-DEED Foundation, in partnership with Tinkertoy, has started coding classes for 60 odd students of grades 7 and 9 for MGSS School, Pabupura, Jodhpur.

IN-DEED Foundation's 'PLATform' Initiative

During the Covid pandemic, the organisation developed a software solution called PLATform that facilitates online classes, digital assessments, and training. It has partnered with leading Edu-tech companies in India to enable learning opportunities for government school students at par with their counterparts in private schools.

While talking with The Logical Indian, founder of IN-DEED Foundation, Vikram Rajola, said, "For India to transition from developing to Developed Nation status, we need fast economic growth fuelled by energy and industriousness of the working-age population. IN-DEED Foundation has been set up with the objective to impart Quality Education with Digital & Workplace Skills that are crucial for children and youth to grow into a highly productive workforce."

He added, "From the current academic session (2022-23), we have started providing IoT, Robotics, and Coding classes in selected government schools on a pilot basis, which shall be scaled up from next year. We strongly believe that with self-confidence in individual learning abilities going up, student performance will improve, and a larger number of students will go on to pursue higher education with self-assurance, pride, and the hope of a better future."

Another innovation the organisation is implementing is Interschool Curriculum Subject Assessments for government school students. These assessments enable easy evaluation and self-assessment fostering a spirit of healthy competition. Supplemented with extra classes, this will help students develop interest, improve their understanding of curriculum topics, clear doubts and perform well in exams.

