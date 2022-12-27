All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Employees Ready To Accept Pay Cut In Exchange For Flexibility Of Working Remotely: Report

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Employees Ready To Accept Pay Cut In Exchange For Flexibility Of Working Remotely: Report

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  27 Dec 2022 8:43 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The ADP Research Institute's People at Work 2022: A Global Workforce View surveyed about 33,000 employees across 17 nations and found that over 7 in 10 seek more flexibility in how they structure their working time.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A considerable percentage of employees demand more flexibility in their working lives and are set to make compromises to receive it. The ADP Research Institute's People at Work 2022: A Global Workforce View surveyed about 33,000 employees across 17 nations and found that over 7 in 10 seek more flexibility in how they structure their working time.

According to the research, 76.07 per cent of workers said they would rather have control over work hours, adding they would accept a pay cut in exchange for the flexibility of working remotely or having an opportunity to be alternating between home and office.

New Job If Asked To Return To Work Full-Time

The report stated that in India, about 76.83 per cent of workers would look for a new job if asked to work full-time, as per NDTV.

Rahul Goyal, the Managing Director (MD), South East Asia & India, ADP, said, "Currently, there is a need for innovative alternative options to the traditional nine-to-five to keep employees satisfied at work. Offering more flexibility and control over employees' work-life is worth considering as they have endured immense pressure during the pandemic and have proved to be important assets through their continuous performance."

Goyal added that not too long ago, concepts like adopting a flextime system and the potential for changing employees' work schedules to four days a week would have been sneered at. But presently, they merit serious consideration to retain and draw in the most suitable talent. Further, people who work from home also discuss career advancement with their companies more often.

Other Research Findings

Further, according to the research, approximately 73 per cent believe they are seen and valued even when they work from home, and 74 per cent say their employers are receptive to discussions about the need for upskilling and additional training. Furthermore, 56 per cent of employees report feeling supported by their supervisors about their mental health at work, even while working from home.

The report noted that introducing human resource (HR) management tools and platforms that permit visibility of HRM data might improve decision-making, foster a more cohesive workplace culture and increase employee and company loyalty.

Also Read: Woman Shares Travel Story With Lady Driver Who Helped Her Find Lost Bag, Netizens Appreciate

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Employees 
Employers 
Work From Home 
Remote Working 
Work Hours 
Work Life Balance 
Mental Health 

Must Reads

Empathetic Gesture: Woman Gets Touched With Act Of Service By Flight Personnel, Netizens Laud
Digital Empowerment! This Non- Profit Organisation Envisions Improving Education Quality Of Govt & Rural Schools
Assam: New Study Reveals Alarming Declines In Guwahati's Forest Cover, Raises Climate-Related Concerns
Earning New Modes Of Livelihood: Around 300 Women Earn Through Kitchen Garden Plantation
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X