All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
IIT Bombay Students, Faculty Win $250,000 Grant From Elon Musk Foundation

Photo Credit: Wikimedia and Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

IIT Bombay Students, Faculty Win $250,000 Grant From Elon Musk Foundation

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  13 Nov 2021 5:55 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The team won the grant for developing a technology that can remove carbon from the atmosphere at COP26 Summit in Glasgow.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay) students and faculty members have secured a grant worth USD 250,000 from the XPRIZE Foundation, a part of the Elon Musk Foundation at Glasgow's COP26 summit. The 'SASIITB' student team, consisting of Anwesha Banerjee, Srinath Iyer, Shubham Kumar, and Srishti Bhamare, won the grant for developing a technology that can remove carbon from the atmosphere and turn them into salts.

Winning sides will make use of these funds to further compete in subsequent rounds of XPRIZE Carbon Removal or for the development of key supporting technologies which will help in the reduction of carbon dioxide.

Big Payout

Awards of USD 250,000 have been handed out to teams contesting for the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Milestone and Grand Prize awards over numerous carbon removal pathways – land, air oceans and rocks, according to the XPRIZE Foundation official release.

Meanwhile, methodologies and techniques used for elevating the standards of precision, assessment, and time needed for carbon measurements were some of the factors that were considered. A minimum of 50 per cent of the individuals of the participating sides also needs to enroll in an educational institution so that they are eligible for the Carbon Removal Student Competition.

What Did They Create?

The SASIITB team made a tri-modular tech for large-scale removal of carbon dioxide. "Biomass-based power plants and other industries which utilise biomass are sources of both CO2 as well as alkaline emissions (calcium oxide and magnesium oxide)," Srinath Iyer was quoted as saying by Business Today.

"Carbon dioxide emissions from these industries can be captured using different solutes or solvents and the carbon dioxide-rich solvent could then be reacted with alkaline waste to generate permanently sequenced mineral carbonates simultaneously also regenerating the solvent in an integrated CO2 absorption mineralisation cum regeneration of solvent which is IAMR (integrated CO2 absorption-mineralisation and regeneration of absorbent) process," he further added.

According to a report by Mint, the team has not only tried to capture the carbon dioxide present in the atmosphere but has also turned that into another commercially viable chemicals in industries ensuring a financial benefit to them.

Also Read: Progressive Move! Uttar Pradesh Adds 'Married Daughters' In List Of Dependents For Govt Jobs

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Elon Musk 
IIT Bombay 
COP26 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X