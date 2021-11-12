Progressive Move! Uttar Pradesh Adds 'Married Daughters' In List Of Dependents For Govt Jobs

In a landmark decision, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that it will place married daughters of government officials under the category of dependents which now makes them eligible for a job on compassionate grounds if the government official passes away during the service period.

The UP state cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, put its seal on the proposal with the move expected to welcome new colour to women empowerment in the poll-bound state.

'Dependent Daughters'

So far, only the wife, an unmarried/married son and an unmarried daughter could be considered as dependents of a deceased official. However, the state Cabinet decided to broaden the definition of "dependent daughters" to add the married ones also, officials revealed.

A senior official has been quoted as saying by The New Indian Express that a married daughter will be considered for the job after the deceased's wife, married/unmarried son and unmarried daughter only.

"She may also get the job if the other family members refuse to take up a government job," the official stated. This proposal was moved in the Deceased Government Servants' Rule, 2021, as the 12th amendment.

Married Daughter 'No Less Eligible'

Earlier in the year, the Allahabad High Court had stated that excluding married daughters from the definition of "family" was "unconstitutional" and in violation of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution in the rules for appointment on compassionate grounds.

The High Court, while hearing a petition in January, held that a married daughter is "no less eligible" for a government job on compassionate grounds than her unmarried sister or married brother.

Also Read: NHRC's Debate On If 'Human Rights Are Stumbling Block' Sparks Social Media Outrage