Horrific! 40-Yr-Old Elephant Dies After Being Set On Fire In Tamil Nadu

In a shocking and barbaric incident, a 40-year-old elephant died after being set on fire by villagers in Tamil Nadu. The villagers allegedly threw a burning tyre to chase away the elephant. However, the tyre got stuck on the elephant's ear.

The badly injured elephant was found in Masinagudi and died before it could be taken to a facility at the Mudumalai forest range for treatment, Business Today reported.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Following the inhuman incident, a Supreme Court lawyer has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking his intervention in stopping cruelty towards animals.



"The video of the tragic incident as above which happened today and reported on TV channels would shock the conscience of any human being," Lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara wrote in his letter to Chief Justice SA Bobde.



Three men who were allegedly responsible for the act have been booked. A senior official of the Masinagudi Tiger Reserve identified three men as Prasath, Raymond Dean and Ricky Rayan. Two of them have been arrested and the third one is absconding,

Heartbreaking to see this tearful farewell by a forester to his elephant at Theppakadu Elephant Camp, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve #Nilgiris, TN. The Elephant had sustained injuries due to an attack by miscreants & died while being brought for treatment #elephants VC @karthisathees pic.twitter.com/EkmIpLaHZk — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 21, 2021

The disturbing incident brought back memories of a similar episode from Kerala last year where a pregnant elephant died after eating explosive-laden fruits.



"I am sure your Lordship has even greater compassion for animals and would consider your Lordship's constitutional duty to do whatever is humanly possible to bring an end to the horrifying cruelty to animals and would be gracious enough to treat this letter at the hands of my humble self as a petition under Article 32 dispensing with all procedural formalities, notwithstanding my total insignificance," Nedumpara wrote in the letter.



Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials said that the elephant was seen moving closer to an area with human habitation, following which, the residents tried to chase the animal away and threw a burning tyre at it.

