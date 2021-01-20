Uplifting

Mysuru: Elephant Caught In Fishing Net Rescued After 8-Hour Rescue Operation By Forest Officials

A 20-year-old wild tusker which got entangled in a fishing net in Nugu reservoir in the Mysuru district was rescued by Forest Department personnel. The rescue operation lasted for around eight hours and the elephant was finally freed.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   20 Jan 2021 1:42 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: India Today

The forest officials first received information from the locals who sighted the elephant at around 6 am. The villagers' suspicion about the elephant grew as they saw that the elephant was not moving.

As soon as the officials got the report, they rushed to the spot. After the officials went near the elephant using a motorboat, they found that it was not moving despite the disturbance caused by their presence.

"I rushed to the spot, and with the support of fire service personnel, started the rescue operation. The irrigation department has given a tender for fishing in the water and fishermen had laid the net. We entered the water in a motorboat and cut the hooks of the nets to release the elephant," The Times Of India quoted MS Ravikumar, Hediyala sub-division assistant conservator of forests (ACF) as saying.

The director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, S.R. Natesh shared that the rescue team used bamboo and hooks any net and freed the jumbo's legs. The rescue operation lasted for around eight hours and the elephant was finally freed. A forester, Chenna Nayaka jumped into the waters and managed to turn the elephant towards the forest by using a long stick.

Finally, after the rescue was carried out successfully, the elephant swam to the shore of the reservoir and walked back into the forest around 2 pm.

