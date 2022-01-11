Heart-Warming! Elderly Woman Splits Lottery Prize Money With Cashier Who Sold Her The Ticket

While social media can be an ugly domain for a number of reasons, every now and again we come across instances that are so heartwarming that lifts your mood. One of those heart-warming instances that we are talking about is a short clip of an 86-year-old woman who decides to share her lottery price money with the store cashier who had sold her the ticket in the first place. This above-mentioned video clip was shared on Instagram by a user called Heidi Forrest, which then went viral on the platform. Since getting reshared, the video has so far garnered more than 4 million views as well.

As per the caption of the video post, the earlier-mentioned store cashier had urged the old woman named Marion Forrest to buy the lottery ticket earlier in the week. Marrion had bought the ticket and had stated that if she manages to win the prize pull of 500,000 dollars, she will definitely take care of the cashier.

A Heart-Warming Gesture

However, Marion won 300 dollars but opted to keep the promise that she made to the cashier. In the short clip, she can be seen entering the convenience store with an envelope consisting of half of her winnings and some balloons. She hands them over to the surprised cashier and tells him that she had won the lottery.

The cashier can be seen overwhelmed instantly and instantly hugs the elderly woman while other customers were seen cheering and clapping.

"86-year-old Grandma Marion went to a convenience store earlier this week and the cashier encouraged her to buy a lottery ticket Because the big win was $500,000.00 and she said, "Okay, if I win, I will take care of you!" So, sweet Marion kept her word. She split her winnings (which were $300) with the cashier and surprised him with balloons and an envelope that read WALTER WON," reads the caption of the post.

