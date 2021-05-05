'Economic, Administrative Issues' Ruin Delhi Govt's Plan To Procure Oxygen From Abroad

The Delhi government's proposal to import 18 cryogenic containers from Bangkok and 21 oxygen generation plants from France has reportedly hit a snag due to "economic and administrative" issues.

"Due to some technological and administrative problems, the tanker procurement has been postponed. On the condition of anonymity," a senior government official said, "It's taking longer than we expected.", reported The Hindustan Times.

The officials, on the other hand, did not go into detail about the technical and administrative problems.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on April 27 that the Delhi government would import 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants from France which were to be installed in different hospitals in Delhi and 18 oxygen tankers from Bangkok would aid the transportation of oxygen to ensure the oxygen supply in the state.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the difficulty in transporting oxygen in the capital due to a lack of oxygen tankers.

To meet the city's increasing oxygen demand, the state government has written to the central government, requesting 50 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants, while continuing to look for viable options to source tankers from within India.

Even though the Supreme Court ordered the central government to ensure Delhi receives 700 MT of medical oxygen on Sunday, the capital received 433 MT on Monday, down from Saturday's 454 MT, which was the maximum for a single day yet. On May 3, Delhi reported 18,043 positive Covid cases and 448 deaths.

