All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Eco-Adventure Tourism Park With Staycation Facility To Open This Week In Delhis Najafgarh

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Eco-Adventure Tourism' Park With Staycation Facility To Open This Week In Delhi's Najafgarh

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Delhi,  4 May 2022 7:32 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The park initially opened in 2015, but it couldn't attract as much attention due to the lack of various facilities such as lodging and poor maintenance of the swimming pool.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

South-West Delhi is all set with its first-ever 'staycation' eco-adventure tourism park in Najafgarh, opening this week in an attempt to encourage night tourism and provide a 'countryside experience' to Delhites in the capital.

Named the Haritima adventure eco-tourism park, it is spread across 16 acres of land as it offers a glimpse into the countryside for the urban population, reported The Times of India.

Activities In The Park

According to officials, there will be no entry fee during the day; however, staying one night will be charged ₹ 5000 for two people, including food and pool facilities. The staycation cottages can be booked either offline or online.

The park initially opened in 2015, but it couldn't attract as much attention due to the lack of various facilities such as lodging and poor maintenance of the swimming pool.

An official said, "The main aim behind this park is to bring people closer to nature and provide them with a countryside experience. When people will visit this place, they won't feel like they are in Delhi," as reported by The Indian Express.

As for the countryside experience, the park includes emulation of farms where agricultural processes will be depicted, and people will get to first-hand learn what the rural part of India experiences every day in a mini version of an easily accessible park.

Appealing to the masses is also essential; hence, adventure sports such as zip-line, indoor games, magic- shows, boat rides, kayaking, wall-climbing, and DJs will also be present in the park facilities. The park comes with free WiFi and a community pool.

Perks Of Eco-Tourism

Eco-tourism is the new green; with its objective of saving the ecosystem as it is and respecting the habitat of the indigenous plants, species, and humans, it has become a symbol of amalgamating a joyful tourist experience and saving the environment.

Eco-tourism has a lot of potential in India, with its diverse geographical and cultural heritage, which can be utilised to promote the economy of India by going hand-in-hand with the emerging principles of considering the environment.

Also Read: Noida Begins Trial For Intelligent Traffic Management System, Aims To Control Roads From Congestion


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Eco Tourism 
Adventure Park 
Delhi 
Countryside 
Staycation 

Must Reads

Innovation At Its Best! 18-Yr-Old Bengaluru Teen Designs India's First AI, Sensor-Based Bicycle Counter
With A Vision Of Resilient Livelihoods For All, The/Nudge Institute Is Nurturing Entrepreneurs Enhancing Income Of India's Poor
Old Video Of Muslims Protesting Against Accusation Of Illegal Migrants In Assam Viral With False Claim
How B R Ambedkar Legalized 40-Hour Work Week In India?
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X