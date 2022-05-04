'Eco-Adventure Tourism' Park With Staycation Facility To Open This Week In Delhi's Najafgarh

South-West Delhi is all set with its first-ever 'staycation' eco-adventure tourism park in Najafgarh, opening this week in an attempt to encourage night tourism and provide a 'countryside experience' to Delhites in the capital.

Named the Haritima adventure eco-tourism park, it is spread across 16 acres of land as it offers a glimpse into the countryside for the urban population, reported The Times of India.

Activities In The Park

According to officials, there will be no entry fee during the day; however, staying one night will be charged ₹ 5000 for two people, including food and pool facilities. The staycation cottages can be booked either offline or online.

The park initially opened in 2015, but it couldn't attract as much attention due to the lack of various facilities such as lodging and poor maintenance of the swimming pool.

An official said, "The main aim behind this park is to bring people closer to nature and provide them with a countryside experience. When people will visit this place, they won't feel like they are in Delhi," as reported by The Indian Express.

As for the countryside experience, the park includes emulation of farms where agricultural processes will be depicted, and people will get to first-hand learn what the rural part of India experiences every day in a mini version of an easily accessible park.

Appealing to the masses is also essential; hence, adventure sports such as zip-line, indoor games, magic- shows, boat rides, kayaking, wall-climbing, and DJs will also be present in the park facilities. The park comes with free WiFi and a community pool.

Perks Of Eco-Tourism

Eco-tourism is the new green; with its objective of saving the ecosystem as it is and respecting the habitat of the indigenous plants, species, and humans, it has become a symbol of amalgamating a joyful tourist experience and saving the environment.

Eco-tourism has a lot of potential in India, with its diverse geographical and cultural heritage, which can be utilised to promote the economy of India by going hand-in-hand with the emerging principles of considering the environment.

