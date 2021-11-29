Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.6 Strikes Tamil Nadu's Vellore; No Loss Of Life Or Property

All section
Caste discrimination
Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.6 Strikes Tamil Nadus Vellore; No Loss Of Life Or Property

Image Credits: Pixabay, Twitter/NCS

Trending
Tamil Nadu,  29 Nov 2021 8:18 AM GMT

Last week, an earthquake hit Thenzawl in Mizoram. The magnitude of the "very strong" tremors clocked 6.1 on the Richter scale. The jolts were felt in several parts of the northeast region including Assam, Manipur, Tripura as well as West Bengal.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale was reported from Tamil Nadu's Vellore in the early hours of Monday, November 29.

The National Centre of Seismology said that the incident occurred at about 4.17 am on Monday, and at a depth of 25 km. However, no loss of life or property was reported in the incident.

Tremors Felt

Last week, an earthquake hit Thenzawl in Mizoram. The magnitude of the "very strong" tremors clocked 6.1 on the Richter scale. The jolts were felt in several parts of the northeast region including Assam, Manipur, Tripura as well as West Bengal which included Kolkata, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri districts.

The earthquake's epicentre was near India's boundary with Myanmar near Mizoram, as per the reports shared by the department.

Understanding The Richter Scale Rating

A common standard of measurement for an earthquake is the Richter scale. Developed in 1935 by Charles F. Richter, the scale is used to rate the magnitude of an earthquake —which is the amount of energy it released. The measurement is done by using information gathered by a seismograph.

A majority of quakes measure less than 3 on the Richter scale; these tremors, called microquakes, aren't felt by humans. Those registering 7 or above are in the threshold for a quake being considered major.

Magnitude LevelCategoryEffectsEarthquakes per year
less than 1.0 to 2.9microgenerally not felt by people, though recorded on local instrumentsmore than 1,00,000

3.0-3.9

minorfelt by many people; no damage12,000-1,00,000
4.0-4.9lightfelt by all; minor breakage of objects2,000-12,000
5.0-5.9moderatesome damages to weak structures200-2,000
6.0-6.9strongmoderate damage in populated areas20-200
7.0-7.9majorserious damage over large areas; loss of life3-20
8.0 and highergreatsevere destruction and loss of life over large regionsfewer than 3

*source: Britannica

