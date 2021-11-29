Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.6 Strikes Tamil Nadu's Vellore; No Loss Of Life Or Property

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale was reported from Tamil Nadu's Vellore in the early hours of Monday, November 29.

The National Centre of Seismology said that the incident occurred at about 4.17 am on Monday, and at a depth of 25 km. However, no loss of life or property was reported in the incident.

Tremors Felt

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 29-11-2021, 04:17:22 IST, Lat: 12.78 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 25 Km ,Location: 59km WSW of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/KOiI6NaabC@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/mNWLFW6g5u — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 28, 2021

Last week, an earthquake hit Thenzawl in Mizoram. The magnitude of the "very strong" tremors clocked 6.1 on the Richter scale. The jolts were felt in several parts of the northeast region including Assam, Manipur, Tripura as well as West Bengal which included Kolkata, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri districts.



The earthquake's epicentre was near India's boundary with Myanmar near Mizoram, as per the reports shared by the department.

Understanding The Richter Scale Rating

A common standard of measurement for an earthquake is the Richter scale. Developed in 1935 by Charles F. Richter, the scale is used to rate the magnitude of an earthquake —which is the amount of energy it released. The measurement is done by using information gathered by a seismograph.

A majority of quakes measure less than 3 on the Richter scale; these tremors, called microquakes, aren't felt by humans. Those registering 7 or above are in the threshold for a quake being considered major.

Magnitude Level Category Effects Earthquakes per year less than 1.0 to 2.9 micro generally not felt by people, though recorded on local instruments more than 1,00,000 3.0-3.9 minor felt by many people; no damage 12,000-1,00,000 4.0-4.9 light felt by all; minor breakage of objects 2,000-12,000 5.0-5.9 moderate some damages to weak structures 200-2,000 6.0-6.9 strong moderate damage in populated areas 20-200 7.0-7.9 major serious damage over large areas; loss of life 3-20 8.0 and higher great severe destruction and loss of life over large regions fewer than 3

*source: Britannica