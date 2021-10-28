Drug Abuse In India: Uttar Pradesh Recorded Highest NDPS Cases Among State In 2020; Mumbai Tops Metros

According to official data, Mumbai reported the most number of cases among 19 metropolitan cities under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Among states, Uttar Pradesh topped the list. Uttar Pradesh is followed by Punjab and Tamil Nadu. Mumbai reported 3,509 cases under the NDPS Act. This was followed by Bengaluru at 2,766 cases and Indore at 998 cases.

Uttar Pradesh reported 10,852 NDPS cases in 2020, followed by Punjab with 6,909 cases and Tamil Nadu with 5,403 cases, according to Deccan Chronicle. Kerala reported 4,968 cases and took fourth place while Maharashtra filed 4,714 cases and came in fifth place. Maharashtra stood in the first place and Punjab in the second place in NDPS cases for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Personal Consumption Makes Up Majority Of Cases

A majority of the cases in the top five cities (85 per cent) were for personal use or consumption. In Delhi, however, only 60 per cent of cases were related to personal use. Chennai, meanwhile, reported 537 cases under the Act, and all of them were related to trafficking. In Kanpur (312 cases) and Kolkata (72 cases) as well all cases were related to trafficking.

Meanwhile, in Patna (93 cases), Ahmedabad (15 cases) and Lucknow (405 cases), all cases were for personal use or consumption and none for trafficking.

A total of 12,010 cases were reported under the NDPS Act across 19 metropolitan cities last year. Other metropolitan cities that figure on the list are Ghaziabad (672 cases), Kozhikode (441 cases), Jaipur (319 cases), Coimbatore (126 cases), Pune (118 cases), Hyderabad (96 cases), Nagpur (70 cases) and Surat (21 cases).

Maharashtra, which reported 4,714 NDPS cases in 2020, is fifth among states in terms of drug-related cases, the report stated.



Also Read: Fall From Grace! National Gold Medallist Sprinter Lokesh Struggles To Make Ends Meet