All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Drug Abuse In India: Uttar Pradesh Recorded Highest NDPS Cases Among State In 2020; Mumbai Tops Metros

Image Credit: Representative Image

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Drug Abuse In India: Uttar Pradesh Recorded Highest NDPS Cases Among State In 2020; Mumbai Tops Metros

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

India,  28 Oct 2021 7:18 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Mumbai reported 3,509 cases under the NDPS Act, while Uttar Pradesh reported 10,852 NDPS cases in 2020.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

According to official data, Mumbai reported the most number of cases among 19 metropolitan cities under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Among states, Uttar Pradesh topped the list. Uttar Pradesh is followed by Punjab and Tamil Nadu. Mumbai reported 3,509 cases under the NDPS Act. This was followed by Bengaluru at 2,766 cases and Indore at 998 cases.

Uttar Pradesh reported 10,852 NDPS cases in 2020, followed by Punjab with 6,909 cases and Tamil Nadu with 5,403 cases, according to Deccan Chronicle. Kerala reported 4,968 cases and took fourth place while Maharashtra filed 4,714 cases and came in fifth place. Maharashtra stood in the first place and Punjab in the second place in NDPS cases for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Personal Consumption Makes Up Majority Of Cases

A majority of the cases in the top five cities (85 per cent) were for personal use or consumption. In Delhi, however, only 60 per cent of cases were related to personal use. Chennai, meanwhile, reported 537 cases under the Act, and all of them were related to trafficking. In Kanpur (312 cases) and Kolkata (72 cases) as well all cases were related to trafficking.

Meanwhile, in Patna (93 cases), Ahmedabad (15 cases) and Lucknow (405 cases), all cases were for personal use or consumption and none for trafficking.

A total of 12,010 cases were reported under the NDPS Act across 19 metropolitan cities last year. Other metropolitan cities that figure on the list are Ghaziabad (672 cases), Kozhikode (441 cases), Jaipur (319 cases), Coimbatore (126 cases), Pune (118 cases), Hyderabad (96 cases), Nagpur (70 cases) and Surat (21 cases).

Maharashtra, which reported 4,714 NDPS cases in 2020, is fifth among states in terms of drug-related cases, the report stated.

Also Read: Fall From Grace! National Gold Medallist Sprinter Lokesh Struggles To Make Ends Meet

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
NDPS 
Drugs 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X