'Drop Manipulated Media Tag on Sambit Patra's Cong Toolkit Tweet': Centre to Twitter

The Centre has written to microblogging site Twitter objecting to it tagging some of the posts on an alleged Congress "toolkit" against the Modi government, as "manipulated media". It contended that since the matter is pending before a law enforcement agency, it cannot any pass any judgement, reported LiveMint.

The microblogging site had marked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's tweet as manipulated media.

What Is the 'Congress Toolkit'?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress party of creating a toolkit that aims to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On May 18, Patra tweeted about this toolkit. It was shared by several BJP leaders, reported NDTV.





The Congress meanwhile denied creating any such toolkit. The party filed FIRs in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, accusing the BJP of creating a fake toolkit.





In a letter to the microblogging site, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) termed Twitter's action prejudiced and arbitrary.

Earlier this year, the Centre asked Twitter to block, take down accounts for "spreading misinformation" and posting provocative content on farmers protest. It had created a huge backlash.

Tag Extended To Tweets By Five Other BJP Leaders

The Times of India reported that Twitter extended the manipulated media tag to tweets by five other BJP leaders on Friday, May 21. The tweets posted by accounts of Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP national national social media in-charge Priti Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh co in-charge Sunil Deodhar, BJP media panelist Charu Pragya, and BJP Delhi general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, were tagged as manipulated.

This is the second time that Patra's tweet has been tagged as manipulated. Earlier this year, the BJP leader a video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal voicing his support for the farm laws. It was found to be manipulated. Later, Patra deleted the tweet.

