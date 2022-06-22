All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Draupadi Murmu, Odia Tribal Leader Who Is BJPs Candidate For 2022 Presidential Polls

Image Credit: Wikimedia and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Draupadi Murmu, Odia Tribal Leader Who Is BJP's Candidate For 2022 Presidential Polls

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  22 Jun 2022 7:30 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

If elected, 64-year-old Draupadi Murmu would become the first tribal female to hold the position of the President of India. She revealed that her name was also on the cards back in 2017.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a first, a tribal woman leader has been nominated as the Modi government's pick for the upcoming presidential race. Droupadi Murmu is up against Yashwant Sinha, who is a former Union Minister, the joint opposition candidate for the presidential polls for July.

If elected, the 64-year-old would become the first tribal female to hold the position of the President of India.

Who Is Droupadi Murmu?

The Bhartiya Janata Party parliamentary board had discussed 20 different names for presidential nominees, and it was decided to nominate someone from east India, a tribal and a woman, BJP Chief JP Nadda was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Murmu, a Santhal, was also the first female to be sworn in as the Jharkhand Governor back in 2015. The two-time BJP legislator from Odisha was also a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet when the Biju Janata Dal or BJD ruled the state with the assistance of the BJP.

Political Journey

The 64-year-old leader has diverse administrative experience, managing ministries such as commerce, transport, fisheries and animal husbandry in the Odisha state government.

Murmu began her political career as a councillor and later on became the Vice-Chairperson of the Rairangpur National Advisory Council or NAC.

Back in 2013, she went up to the rank of a national executive member of the party's Scheduled Tribe Morcha in the state. A Rama Devi Women's College - Bhubaneswar arts graduate, she spent nearly two decades in politics and social service as well.

Modi Lauds The Tribal Leader

Following the official announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said: "Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation."

Later, Murmu also revealed that her name was also on the cards back in 2017 and asked Naveen Patnaik for his party's backing. However, Odisha's ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD), had instead backed NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind during the 2017 presidential elections.

Also Read: Here's Why This Tamil Nadu Doctor Bought A Car Using Just Rs 10 Coins In Dharmapuri

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
BJP 
US Presidential elections 2020 
#NDA 
Tribal 

Must Reads

Climate Crisis! Maldives Builds A Floating City To Tackle Rising Sea Levels, Here's All You Need To Know
From Advani's Aide To Opposition's Presidential Candidate Against BJP, Here's All About Yashwant Sinha's Journey
Agnipath Scheme Protests: No, 'Shami Aslam' Did Not Pose As Hindu To Call For Violence Against UP Police
Old Video From Srinagar Falsely Passed As Visuals Of Agnipath Protests From Bihar
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X