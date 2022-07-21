All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Trendsetter! Meet Draupadi Murmu, Indias Daughter Who Defeated Yashwant Sinha To Become 15th President Of India

Image Credit: Twitter/Draupadi Murmu 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Trendsetter! Meet Draupadi Murmu, India's Daughter Who Defeated Yashwant Sinha To Become 15th President Of India

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  21 July 2022 5:34 PM GMT  | Updated 2022-07-21T23:06:31+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) backed Draupadi Murmu, 64, and is the second woman and first Adivasi female to hold the position of the President of India. She defeated the opposition's pick Yashwant Sinha by a massive margin after receiving more than 64% valid votes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) backed Draupadi Murmu, 64, and is the second woman and first Adivasi female to hold the position of the President of India. She has defeated the opposition's pick Yashwant Sinha who was backed by Congress, TMC, AAP and several other parties by a massive margin after receiving more than 64 per cent valid votes.

At the end of the counting process, which continued for over 10 hours, the returning officer P.C. Mody declared Draupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India. She was declared the winner in the run to become president of the world's largest democracy with 6,76,803 votes against opposition's Yashwant Sinha, who managed to bag 3,80,177 votes, reported The Indian Express.

Know Her Better!

On June 20, 1958, President Murmu was born in the Uparbeda village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. She was raised in a Santali tribal family by Biranchi Narayan Tudu. Under the Panchayati raj system, Murmu's father and grandfather were the village heads.

Murmu was married to a banker, Shyam Cheran Murmu, who lost his life in 2014. The tribal couple had two sons, both of them died, and a daughter. In the span of seven years, from 2009 to 2015, she lost her brother, mother, husband, and two sons.

Murmu's Career As Teacher

She started as a school teacher before her debut in state politics. At Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Institute, Rairangpur, she worked as an assistant professor. Later, in the Irrigation Department of the Odisha government, Murmu worked as a Junior Assistant.

In 1997, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and soon became Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat's councillor. She became the chairperson of Nagar Panchayat, Rairangpur and later served as the BJP's Tribes Morcha National Vice President.

In her political career in BJP, she was elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Rairangpur constituency in 2000 and 2004 for two terms. She served the state of Odisha as a minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development from 2000 to 2004 under the BJP and BJD coalition government.

On May 18, 2015, she was sworn in as Jharkhand's first tribal woman governor. Her tenure as a governor continued till July 12, 2021. Currently, she is the second woman and first Adivasi female to hold the position of the President of India.

Also Read: Future Is Here! This Gujarat-Based University Is Set To Launch 'Drone Pilot Training' Campaign

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Who is Draupadi Murmu 
Draupadi Murmu 
President Murmu 
Tribal President 

Must Reads

Trendsetter! Meet Draupadi Murmu, India's Daughter Who Defeated Yashwant Sinha To Become 15th President Of India
Blockchain Technology For Change! Know How This Hyderabad Startup Is Tackling Climate Action
No, Video Of People Calling For Beheading Of Yati Narsinghanand Is Not Recent; Viral Video Is From 2021
Media Outlets Shared Old Video Of Landslide From Assam As Visuals From Maharashtra
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X