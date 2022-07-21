All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Future Is Here! This Gujarat-Based University Is Set To Launch Drone Pilot Training Campaign

Picture Credit: Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University

Technology
The Logical Indian Crew

Future Is Here! This Gujarat-Based University Is Set To Launch 'Drone Pilot Training' Campaign

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Gujarat,  21 July 2022 8:40 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Gujarat has come out as the first state to join the drone campaign launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. In a joint effort by the Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University and Kaushalya - The Skill University, drone operation training will now be provided to aspiring candidates.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Gujarat has emerged dynamically in the list of states to join the drone campaign launched by the Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation. As a joint initiative of Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University and Kaushalya - The Skill University, drone operation training will now be provided to aspiring candidates.

Any candidate who has qualified 10th standard and is above the age of 18 years can apply for the drone pilot training course. The vision of bringing this course is to enhance the tech-ability among students who would be used for the country's progress. After Gujarat, the government is also planning to get this course in 50 ITIs across the country.

During the press conference, the minister of education, Jitubhai Vaghani, said, "Drone pilots in Gujarat will be trained at Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University. Following Gujarat, the training will be given to 50 ITIs across the country. It is a matter of pride for us that the state of Gujarat is the first one in the country selected for this exceptional course."

Drone For E-Comm, Medical & Agriculture

In the recent past, similar certification courses were introduced by the Kaushalya- The Skill University. It trained over 60 drone faculty and awarded them a certificate of course completion. The university also designed and implemented a seven-day course on 'How to use a drone in Medical, E-Commerce, Agriculture, and Police.'

The Vice President of Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University, Adi Jain, said, "We are always ready to contribute towards the country's progress. We are grateful to the state government for choosing our university to train drone pilots with the help of Kaushalya, The Skill University among the country's youth. We are honoured to have the opportunity to impart the skills."

Both the universities, in a joint effort, now aim to provide relevant skills to students that would make them industry ready and capable of serving the nation for its progress.

Also Read: Inclusive Approach! Uttar Pradesh Govt Makes State-Run Old Age Home Open For Transgenders

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Drone Pilots 
Gujarat 
Drone Training 
Civil Aviation 

Must Reads

Tamil Nadu: 19-Yr-Old Brain-Dead Student Gives New Lease Of Life To 5 Patients In Chennai
Future Is Here! This Gujarat-Based University Is Set To Launch 'Drone Pilot Training' Campaign
SC Grants Bail To Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair In All Six Cases Filed In UP, Disbands SIT
'Because I'm Dalit': UP Minister Dinesh Khatik Resigns From Cabinet Alleging Discrimination, Corruption
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X