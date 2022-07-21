Future Is Here! This Gujarat-Based University Is Set To Launch 'Drone Pilot Training' Campaign

Gujarat has emerged dynamically in the list of states to join the drone campaign launched by the Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation. As a joint initiative of Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University and Kaushalya - The Skill University, drone operation training will now be provided to aspiring candidates.



Any candidate who has qualified 10th standard and is above the age of 18 years can apply for the drone pilot training course. The vision of bringing this course is to enhance the tech-ability among students who would be used for the country's progress. After Gujarat, the government is also planning to get this course in 50 ITIs across the country.

During the press conference, the minister of education, Jitubhai Vaghani, said, "Drone pilots in Gujarat will be trained at Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University. Following Gujarat, the training will be given to 50 ITIs across the country. It is a matter of pride for us that the state of Gujarat is the first one in the country selected for this exceptional course."

Drone For E-Comm, Medical & Agriculture

In the recent past, similar certification courses were introduced by the Kaushalya- The Skill University. It trained over 60 drone faculty and awarded them a certificate of course completion. The university also designed and implemented a seven-day course on 'How to use a drone in Medical, E-Commerce, Agriculture, and Police.'

The Vice President of Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University, Adi Jain, said, "We are always ready to contribute towards the country's progress. We are grateful to the state government for choosing our university to train drone pilots with the help of Kaushalya, The Skill University among the country's youth. We are honoured to have the opportunity to impart the skills."

Both the universities, in a joint effort, now aim to provide relevant skills to students that would make them industry ready and capable of serving the nation for its progress.

Also Read: Inclusive Approach! Uttar Pradesh Govt Makes State-Run Old Age Home Open For Transgenders