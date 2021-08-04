Trending

COVID Vaccine At Doorstep For Old And Ailing Residents Of Kolkata

A family member of the person will have to approach the nearest KMC vaccination centre and book a 'vaccination slot at home' after furnishing age proof.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   4 Aug 2021 12:00 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-08-04T17:47:50+05:30
Writer : Chahat Suri | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Chahat Suri
Image Credit: Hindustan Times 

There is some good news for Kolkata residents. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon be beginning with their door-to-door vaccination drive for old and ailing residents of the city to vaccinate them.

Residents who are over 60 years and above and those suffering from severe health conditions will soon be able to opt for the doorstep vaccination facility. KMC chief Firhad Hakim stated that this initiative has been undertaken to vaccinate those who are old and cannot move out of their homes.

Vaccination Slot At Home

According to rules framed by the KMC health department, a family member of the citizen will have to approach the nearest KMC vaccination centre and book a 'vaccination slot at home' after furnishing age proof. After examining the certificate, the medical officer will book a slot and fix a date for the recipient, depending upon the availability of the vaccines. A photocopy of the Aadhaar, PAN, voter card has to be submitted while booking the slot.

The civic health workers will only be visiting the residences of such persons if the rest of the family members is vaccinated. In June, the city began the 'vaccination on wheels' drive to inoculate priority groups, including vegetable and fish sellers, who cannot go for inoculation leaving their businesses for hours.

Meanwhile, the aggregate of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 46 crore mark. About 10.2 crore people in the country have been administered both doses.

Also Read: COVID-19: Bhubaneshwar Becomes First City To Vaccinate 100% Eligible Population


