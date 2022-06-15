With Doorstep Delivery Services, CNG Customers In Mumbai Can Now Refuel While Sitting At Home- Here's How

Mumbai-based B2B (business to business) startup 'The Fuel Delivery' has now signed a 'letter of intent' with Mahanagar Gas Limited to set up mobile Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in the city.

This would mean doorstep delivery of CNG for customers across Mumbai without them having to wait for hours at refill stations. It is also the first time a startup has set up a mobile CNG station in India.

Significant Push To Shift To CNG

CNG door-delivery would significantly boost vehicle owners to shift to CNG, as one of the main scepticisms is long queues to get refills due to fewer stations. Mumbai has only 223 stations for over 5 lakh CNG-run vehicles, which use up almost 43 lakh kilograms of CNG per year.

The startup, in a statement, said that with mobile CNG stations, customers can now refuel with ease and from the comfort of a place close to their homes. They have an app, which is available for both iOS and Android, and it also accepts orders via service staff that is in touch with regular clients, toll-free numbers, and email.

The Fuel Delivery, co-founded by Rakshit Mathur, Rajiv Mathur, and Gaurav Adlakha, had already successfully been delivering diesel to doorsteps across the country, and now Rakshit Mathur says that they are "taking a step forward by announcing the CNG doorstep delivery," as reported by Times Now. They currently have around 500 B2B clients for diesel across sectors like real estate, logistics, retail, hospitality, agriculture, etc.

Two Units To Begin With

The Fuel delivery has explained that it had gotten approval from Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to start with two CNG Dispensing Units (CDUs), also known as mobile CNG stations. They would provide their service from Sion and Mahape in the city in the next three months and then expand to other areas gradually.

Mahanagar Gas Limited's CDUs have cleared the trial runs and followed proper procedures after receiving the go-ahead from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), as reported by NDTV. The service will also run 24x7 and can be catered to all vehicles that use CNG, like autos, commercial and private vehicles, school buses, and cabs.

