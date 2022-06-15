West Bengal: Setting Example Of Harmony, Hindu Neighbours Aid Muslim Girl's Marriage Amid Unrest

Several parts of India witnessed violent protests sparked by the now-suspended Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The Howrah city of West Bengal has also been gripped by communal animosity and saw an outbreak of violence followed by a curfew. Amid this, setting up an example of harmony, Hindu neighbours on Sunday, June 12, stood by the family of a Muslim widow whose daughter's wedding ceremony could have been postponed due to unrest.

Hindu Neighbours Came Forward

As per the reports, the neighbours' took care of almost everything, including welcoming the groom and other guests to ensure the bride's safe journey to her in-laws' place.

The Muslim widow identified as Iddenesa Mullick lost her husband eight years ago and is the mother of three daughters and one son. She lives in a small house off the NH-6, where the protesters put up a blockade.

She said, "There were massive protests in our area. I was worried when the administration clamped Section 144. I had no way out other than postponing my daughter Pakiza's marriage which was scheduled on Sunday. But my Hindu neighbours came forward and assured me that they would take care of everything," quoted The New Indian Express.

Hindu-Muslims Grew Together In Same Village

The neighbours of Mullick, Tapas Kodali, Lakhikanta Kayal and Uttam Dolui bore all the responsibilities of the wedding ceremony. They recalled that they together grew up in the same village and always stood in need besides each other. "When the mother of Pakiza was worried, we decided to be her helping hands," said Kodali.

The three neighbours went to the police station seeking permission for the marriage, and they obtained the approval as Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the area. "The mother and her children participate in all the events organised by the local club. It was our duty as a citizen to stand beside her," said Kayal.

Ensured Safety Of Bride-Groom

The bride's mother had invited 300 guests to the ceremony, but only 150 of them could make it to the marriage. Her Hindu neighbours welcomed them, who ensured everything was well prepared, from food to other comforts. "They also helped me rent a car so that Pakiza could go to her in-laws' house safely. I will be grateful to them for the rest of my life," she said.

The newly-wed groom, Sheikh Mokkabir, exclaimed that he was pleasantly surprised by the warm welcome he received from the Hindu neighbours. "It is because of them, that the entire ceremony was conducted so smoothly," he said.

