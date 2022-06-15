All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
West Bengal: Setting Example Of Harmony, Hindu Neighbours Aid Muslim Girls Marriage Amid Unrest

Image Credit- Pexels (Representational), Twitter/ DBMCI

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

West Bengal: Setting Example Of Harmony, Hindu Neighbours Aid Muslim Girl's Marriage Amid Unrest

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

West Bengal,  15 Jun 2022 10:27 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Howrah city of West Bengal has been gripped by communal animosity. Amid this, Hindu neighbours on Sunday stood by the family of a Muslim widow whose daughter's wedding ceremony could have been postponed due to unrest.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Several parts of India witnessed violent protests sparked by the now-suspended Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The Howrah city of West Bengal has also been gripped by communal animosity and saw an outbreak of violence followed by a curfew. Amid this, setting up an example of harmony, Hindu neighbours on Sunday, June 12, stood by the family of a Muslim widow whose daughter's wedding ceremony could have been postponed due to unrest.

Hindu Neighbours Came Forward

As per the reports, the neighbours' took care of almost everything, including welcoming the groom and other guests to ensure the bride's safe journey to her in-laws' place.

The Muslim widow identified as Iddenesa Mullick lost her husband eight years ago and is the mother of three daughters and one son. She lives in a small house off the NH-6, where the protesters put up a blockade.

She said, "There were massive protests in our area. I was worried when the administration clamped Section 144. I had no way out other than postponing my daughter Pakiza's marriage which was scheduled on Sunday. But my Hindu neighbours came forward and assured me that they would take care of everything," quoted The New Indian Express.

Hindu-Muslims Grew Together In Same Village

The neighbours of Mullick, Tapas Kodali, Lakhikanta Kayal and Uttam Dolui bore all the responsibilities of the wedding ceremony. They recalled that they together grew up in the same village and always stood in need besides each other. "When the mother of Pakiza was worried, we decided to be her helping hands," said Kodali.

The three neighbours went to the police station seeking permission for the marriage, and they obtained the approval as Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the area. "The mother and her children participate in all the events organised by the local club. It was our duty as a citizen to stand beside her," said Kayal.

Ensured Safety Of Bride-Groom

The bride's mother had invited 300 guests to the ceremony, but only 150 of them could make it to the marriage. Her Hindu neighbours welcomed them, who ensured everything was well prepared, from food to other comforts. "They also helped me rent a car so that Pakiza could go to her in-laws' house safely. I will be grateful to them for the rest of my life," she said.

The newly-wed groom, Sheikh Mokkabir, exclaimed that he was pleasantly surprised by the warm welcome he received from the Hindu neighbours. "It is because of them, that the entire ceremony was conducted so smoothly," he said.

Also Read: Karnataka's Aishwarya B Breaks Triple Jump National Record At National Inter-State Athletics C'ships

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
West Bengal 
Violence 
Prophet Mohammad 
Nupur Sharma 
Communal Harmony 
Social Harmony 

Must Reads

Was AAP Leader Satyendra Jain Bleeding In This Viral Image? No, Viral Image Is Misleading!
Domino's Female Employee Thrashed By 4 Women; How Challenging It Is For Delivery Agents To Do Their Job?
Arunachal Pradesh: 1000-Yrs-Old Paper-Making By Monpa Tribe Offers Alternative To Wood-Based Industry
Old Video Of A Hindu Man Making Objectionable Remarks Against The Muslim Community Viral As Recent
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X