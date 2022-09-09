All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Dont Compare Sikh Practice Of Wearing Turban & Kirpan With Hijab, Observes Supreme Court

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Unsplash, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Don't Compare Sikh Practice Of Wearing Turban & Kirpan With Hijab, Observes Supreme Court

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  9 Sep 2022 9:18 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The statement came when a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia heard various petitions filed challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict upholding the hijab ban in educational institutions.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Supreme Court (SC) of India on Thursday (September 8) held that wearing a turban and kirpan is allowed for Sikhs. The five-judge bench stated that there is no comparison between the turban and kirpan of Sikhs with the hijab of Muslims.

The statement came when a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia heard various petitions filed challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict upholding the hijab ban in educational institutions, reported NDTV.

Drawing Similarities Between Turban/Kirpan And Hijab

Advocate Nizamuddin Pasha, representing one of the petitioners, a student of Islam and Arabic, tried to draw similarities between the turban and kirpan with the hijab.

Pasha argued that the headscarf is a part of the religious practice of Muslim women and asked if women can be contained from attending school wearing a hijab. He added that even Sikh students don turbans. He stressed that cultural practices should be protected.

'Don't Compare Practices'

Justice Gupta replied that comparison with Sikhs might not be appropriate as carrying the kirpan is recognised by the Indian Constitution. He remarked, "So don't compare practices."

Gupta added that there are statutory requirements on turbans, all practices well established in the Indian culture.

Later, Pasha refers to examples of foreign countries such as France, to which the court responded that we do not want to be in accordance with France or Austria. The court remarked, "We are Indians and want to be in India."

Countering Karnataka High Court Ruling

While countering the Karnataka High Court (HC) ruling, Advocate Nizamuddin Pasha said that the hijab or headscarf protects Muslim girls.

Pasha argued that the finding of the Karnataka HC that the hijab is a cultural practice is based on the assumption, and to support his arguments, he cited various religious books.

He also asserted that it was a misreading of the footnote that the state HC held that the hijab is a "recommendation" and not "essential".

Also Read: Can Court Proceedings Be Recorded On Phone? No Big Deal, Says SC Judge Justice DY Chandrachud

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Turban 
Kirpan 
Hijab 
Sikh Practices 
Muslim Women 
Hijab Row 
Karnataka Hijab Row 

Must Reads

Supporting Queer Groups! Here's How This Startup Is Improving Mental Health Of LGBTQ+ Community
A Detailed Analysis Of Economic Disruptions To Education In The Next 3 Years, From 2022 To 2025
Cropped Video Of Ashok Gehlot Drinking Holy Water With Misleading Claim Goes Viral
Karnataka Govt Sets Aside Rs 23 Crore As Monetary Aid For SC/ST Patients With Rare Diseases
Similar Posts
A Detailed Analysis Of Economic Disruptions To Education In The Next 3 Years, From 2022 To 2025
Trending

A Detailed Analysis Of Economic Disruptions To Education In The Next 3 Years, From 2022 To 2025

Joseph Rasquinha
United Nations Pays Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism Worldwide, Includes 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack
Trending

United Nations Pays Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism Worldwide, Includes 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

The Logical Indian Crew
End Of An Era! Changes That Will Happen After Longest-Reigning Monarch Queen Elizabeth IIs Demise
Trending

End Of An Era! Changes That Will Happen After Longest-Reigning Monarch Queen Elizabeth II's Demise

The Logical Indian Crew
Can Court Proceedings Be Recorded On Phone? No Big Deal, Says SC Judge Justice DY Chandrachud
Trending

Can Court Proceedings Be Recorded On Phone? No Big Deal, Says SC Judge Justice DY Chandrachud

The Logical Indian Crew
Upskilling Youngsters! Know How This Foundation Is Transforming Lives Of Underprivileged People In India
Trending

Upskilling Youngsters! Know How This Foundation Is Transforming Lives Of Underprivileged People In...

Ronit Kumar Singh

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X