All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Can Court Proceedings Be Recorded On Phone? No Big Deal, Says SC Judge Justice DY Chandrachud

Image Credit- Wikimedia, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Can Court Proceedings Be Recorded On Phone? No Big Deal, Says SC Judge Justice DY Chandrachud

Ananya Gondhi

Writer: Ananya Gondhi

Ananya Gondhi

Ananya Gondhi

Remote Intern

She is a aspiring journalist who is committed to achieving her objective. She commits to ensure high productivity by thoughtful planning, effective management, and multitasking.

See article by Ananya Gondhi

India,  8 Sep 2022 11:47 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The SC bench was hearing a case about energy costs and the rights of auction bidders who buy defective or abandoned industrial equipment. It urged the attorneys to refer to the digitized soft copies of their compilations rather than their bulky volumes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a recent court proceeding, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud witnessed someone taking a mobile phone video of a court proceeding in an open court hearing. He questioned, "how can he do so," but later realized it was not a big deal because nothing is private. In an appeal to attorneys to use technology,

Justice Chandrachud said, "Yesterday, I saw someone using a mobile phone, perhaps recording what we were saying during the proceedings. Initially, I thought, how can he record the proceedings? But then, my thought changed. What's the big deal in it? It's an open court hearing, and nothing is confidential here."

Promoting Use Of Technology In Court Proceedings

Justice Chandrachud, on the other side, suggested against recording the conversations between the judges. In November of this year, he will succeed the present Chief Justice of India and is also the SC's E-Committee chairman.

He was in charge of transforming the judicial system's apex court to trial court level processes into a virtual hybrid mode, allowing the system to function even while courts were closed for in-person hearings because of the COVID pandemic.

A bench led by Justice Chandrachud was hearing a case about energy costs and the rights of auction bidders who buy defective or abandoned industrial equipment. It urged the attorneys to refer to the digitized soft copies of their compilations rather than their bulky volumes.

The bench asserted that it has been providing attorneys with the duplicate scanned PDF files of the compilation that the judges have been utilizing to assist in efficient operation and use fewer papers. Senior attorney Vijay Hansaria claims that many trial courts and High Court justices prohibit using cell phones inside of courtrooms. Hansaria is representing one of the parties in the case.

Details Of The Training Session

Hansaria promised to ask the Supreme Court Bar Association's president to plan a training session for legal professionals on using technology and handling digital copies of judgments and compilations over the Dussehra holidays. In a speech on July 31 at the valedictory ceremony of the first, All India District Legal Service Authorities meet at Vigyan Bhawan in this city.

Justice Chandrachud warned that if the judicial system continues to resist utilizing modern communication tools to engage the public and gain their respect, it will "lose the game," reported NDTV.

He has claimed that the courts have been "reticent" to use contemporary communication techniques, such as social media platforms. He believed that judges and the judicial branch needed to "shed their anxiety," whether about using currently popular platforms like Twitter and Telegram or the live streaming of hearings.

According to Justice Chandrachud, there is a big world of responsibility. He believes that we can gain the community's trust if we accept and participate in the platforms that are so common in our culture. The legal system cannot be left behind if we are agents of change.

Also Read: Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Government To Consider Premature Release Of 512 Life Convicts

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ananya Gondhi
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Supreme Court 
Technology 
Justice Chandrachud 
Court Proceeding 

Must Reads

Can Court Proceedings Be Recorded On Phone? No Big Deal, Says SC Judge Justice DY Chandrachud
Library On Trees! Here's How This NGO In Assam Is Reconnecting Students To Their Roots
Upskilling Youngsters! Know How This Foundation Is Transforming Lives Of Underprivileged People In India
Bangladesh Govt To Offer Scholarships To 200 Descendants Of Indian Soldiers Martyred In 1971 War
Similar Posts
Upskilling Youngsters! Know How This Foundation Is Transforming Lives Of Underprivileged People In India
Trending

Upskilling Youngsters! Know How This Foundation Is Transforming Lives Of Underprivileged People In...

Ronit Kumar Singh
Indians Consumed Over 500 Crore Antibiotics In A Year, 47% Of It Unapproved By Drug Regulators: Says Study
Trending

Indians Consumed Over 500 Crore Antibiotics In A Year, 47% Of It Unapproved By Drug Regulators: Says...

The Logical Indian Crew
Centre To Soon Release Framework For Social Media Influencers- Know About The Proposed Guidelines
Trending

Centre To Soon Release Framework For Social Media Influencers- Know About The Proposed Guidelines

The Logical Indian Crew
Mega Project Inaugration: PM Modi Set to Unveil New-Look Central Vista Avenue, Kartavya Path
Trending

Mega Project Inaugration: PM Modi Set to Unveil New-Look Central Vista Avenue, Kartavya Path

The Logical Indian Crew
Newly Elected PM Liz Truss Appoints UKs New Cabinet, Includes Two Indian-Origin Ministers: Know More
Trending

Newly Elected PM Liz Truss Appoints UK's New Cabinet, Includes Two Indian-Origin Ministers: Know...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X