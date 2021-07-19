Doctors, Paramedical Staff In Karnataka To Be Trained For Third Wave

To prepare for a probable third wave of the coronavirus, all medical and paramedical staff will be trained in all districts of Karnataka regarding Covid management, says Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

"The vaccine is being given to persons aged above 18 years. Experts are of the opinion that the infection can also spread to those under 18 years. They have to consult a pediatrician only. Therefore, child specialist doctors are being trained to handle this in all districts," said the Health Minister.





Inaugurated the training session organised by State Health & Family Welfare Department and District Administration for doctors in Bengaluru Urban district. The program will train doctors in treatment and clinical management of children ahead of possible third wave.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/lrUh8vnvEL — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) July 16, 2021





The Karnataka government has hired about 4,000 doctors and ramped up the healthcare infrastructure during the pandemic's second wave to contain the virus. "Measures are being taken as recommended by the expert committee headed by noted cardiologist Devi Prasad Shetty to minimise the impact of the third wave on people," added the minister.

'Third Wave In Karnataka Soon'

Experts believe that though India is at the tail-end of the second wave of the virus and Karnataka may witness the next wave soon.

"It is still the continuation of the second wave in most states since there is no intermittent period of lower circulation levels. Given the continuing circulation in rural and urban areas, which hitherto had lower sero prevalence, it suggests that the disease is expanding widely," said Dr Giridhara Babu, epidimeologist and member of Technical Advisory Committee.

