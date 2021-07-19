Tripura To Provide Rs1 Lakh Financial Aid To Meritorious Students From Economically Weaker Sections

According to the Department of Higher Education, Tripura, a total of 1250 students enrolled in professional institutes/colleges in 2019-2020. Among them 225 were from Scheduled Castes (SCs), 359 were from Scheduled Tribes (STs), 320 belonged to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and 15 were minorities.

Other relevant data from the last five years show an inclination towards professional courses in the economically weaker section in Tripura. Thus, the need for an assistance scheme in this area was the need of the hour.

The devastating pandemic has further contributed to the need for supporting such students who fall behind due to monetary crunch.

What Is Government Doing To Help?

The Tripura government has now announced one-time financial support for economically weaker meritorious SC, ST, OBC & Minority students for pursuing different professional courses in the government-recognised institutions.

Under the new scheme, the state government would give at least ₹1 lakh for a course to one beneficiary. The benefits of the scheme will be distributed in two installments- the first installment of ₹50,000 during admission and the second installment will be provided when the students produce their pass certificates for the first year into the course.

The announcement made by the Tribal Welfare Department also added that financial assistance under this scheme will not debar students from getting post-matric scholarship stipends.

Who All Are Eligible?

Apart from students having 50 percent marks in either class 10 or 12, students who have enrolled in a professional course in the span of two years are eligible to apply for this scheme. There are basic eligibility criteria added like the applicant has to be a domicile of Tripura and belong to The SC, ST, OBC, and minority groups. About 80 percent weightage to be given to state board students and 20 percent other boards. Applications under this scheme will commence from July 20 and end on August 15.

The Gross Enrollment Ratio in Tripura is expected to mark a rise owing to the newly launched scheme. A hike in enrollment ratio was last reported in 2018.

