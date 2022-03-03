Doctors Allege Fraud In National-Level Test; Protest In Dwarka Near National Board Of Examinations

Doctors from across the country protested near the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) office in Dwarka on March 2, alleging irregularities in the NBEMS's exams for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) postgraduate degree courses.

The doctors have alleged that there was swapping of papers of a total of 48 candidates. According to the doctors, it was also observed that the passing result for post MBBS and also the Post Diploma DNB candidates are fairly low over the past few years.

Alleged Fraud During Exam

On further investigation, it was uncovered that there was a swapping of papers of several candidates in one speciality of orthopaedics in the December 2020 session, as the remaining sessions are not investigated yet. The DNB doctors association wrote a letter to the NBEMS Executive Director that states, "On continuous digging, it was found that there was swapping of the papers of 48 candidates in one speciality of orthopaedics in the session of December 2020. The rest of the specialities and the sessions are not investigated," as reported by The New Indian Express.

NBEMS accepted in RTI that a decoding error caused the paper swapping in the soft copy but not in the hard copy. Either the soft or hard copies were mismatched, or manual tampering occurred. NBE, on the other hand, filed no FIR or police complaint in this matter, according to Dr Raman Kumar, DNB (Radio Diagnosis).

Protest at DNB Office Civil hosp Jalandhar against DNB Final paper swapping scam and low passing rates. @PMOIndia @DrBharatippawar @mansukhmandviya @MoHFW_INDIA @MoHFW_INDIA @ pic.twitter.com/mjZ49OVZlQ — Association of DNB Doctors (@Association_DNB) March 2, 2022

Action Taken By Authority

Dr Raman Kumar further added, "There is a recent change from manual evaluation to digital evaluation. The answer sheets in RTI are found to be blank as if never evaluated. In few well-written answers, they have given zero marks without any application of mind."

According to the letter, the passing percentage of the DNB final exam is extremely low. Certainly, there is something not right with the DNB evaluation and examination pattern, it also added. Furthermore, the doctors also alleged that the NBEMS is failing the students in exit exams of the course on purpose to generate money.

