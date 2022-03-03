All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Doctors Allege Fraud In National-Level Test; Protest In Dwarka Near National Board Of Examinations

Image Credit: New Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Doctors Allege Fraud In National-Level Test; Protest In Dwarka Near National Board Of Examinations

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

Delhi,  3 March 2022 11:19 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-03-03T18:16:18+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The doctors have alleged that there was swapping of papers of a total of 48 candidates. According to the doctors, it was also observed that the passing result for post MBBS and also the Post Diploma DNB candidates are fairly low over the past few years.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Doctors from across the country protested near the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) office in Dwarka on March 2, alleging irregularities in the NBEMS's exams for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) postgraduate degree courses.

The doctors have alleged that there was swapping of papers of a total of 48 candidates. According to the doctors, it was also observed that the passing result for post MBBS and also the Post Diploma DNB candidates are fairly low over the past few years.

Alleged Fraud During Exam

On further investigation, it was uncovered that there was a swapping of papers of several candidates in one speciality of orthopaedics in the December 2020 session, as the remaining sessions are not investigated yet. The DNB doctors association wrote a letter to the NBEMS Executive Director that states, "On continuous digging, it was found that there was swapping of the papers of 48 candidates in one speciality of orthopaedics in the session of December 2020. The rest of the specialities and the sessions are not investigated," as reported by The New Indian Express.

NBEMS accepted in RTI that a decoding error caused the paper swapping in the soft copy but not in the hard copy. Either the soft or hard copies were mismatched, or manual tampering occurred. NBE, on the other hand, filed no FIR or police complaint in this matter, according to Dr Raman Kumar, DNB (Radio Diagnosis).

Action Taken By Authority

Dr Raman Kumar further added, "There is a recent change from manual evaluation to digital evaluation. The answer sheets in RTI are found to be blank as if never evaluated. In few well-written answers, they have given zero marks without any application of mind."

According to the letter, the passing percentage of the DNB final exam is extremely low. Certainly, there is something not right with the DNB evaluation and examination pattern, it also added. Furthermore, the doctors also alleged that the NBEMS is failing the students in exit exams of the course on purpose to generate money.

Also Read: Karnataka Turns Blue In Protest Against Ambedkar's Photo Removal; CM Assures Action Against Judge

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Protest 
Doctors 
Delhi 
Dwarka 
Examination 
Fraud 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X