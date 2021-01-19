"Do Not Take Vaccine When….": Bharat Biotech Issues Covaxin Fact Sheet

Since the launch of vaccination drive on January 16, more than 3.5 lakh healthcare workers have been inoculated. But a day into the vaccination, the country reported over 400 cases of adverse events and two fatalities, all of whom had received the jab.

The Covaxin vaccine manufacturer, Bharat Biotech has put out a fact sheet classifying the conditions under which an individual could or could not be vaccinated, reported Hindustan Times.

Bharat Biotech's fact sheet states that Immune-compromised people must avoid taking the vaccine, as one has higher chances of contracting the virus with a weak immune system.





It is advised that people should avoid taking Covaxin if they have allergies, fever or bleeding disorder, any other serious health-related issues, as determined by the vaccinator/officer supervising vaccination, or is on a blood thinner.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should also avoid taking the jab.

Those who have received another vaccine should also not get Bharat Biotech's medicine.

People should consult their health care provider before taking the vaccine.

According to health ministry document sent to states, the following conditions are not contraindicated for Covid vaccines:

Immune-deficiency, HIV, patients on immune-suppression due to any condition (the response to the Covid-19 vaccines may be less in these individuals).

History of chronic diseases and morbidities (cardiac, neurological, pulmonary, metabolic, renal, malignancies).



Persons with a past history of Sars-CoV-2 infection (seropositivity), and or RT-PCR positive illness.



Serum Institute of India has enlisted contraindications on the same lines. The firm advised avoiding the vaccine if one has a weak immune system, fever, bleeding disorder, or any severe allergic reactions after consuming a medicine, food item, or any vaccine ingredients. SII listed the precautions to be taken while administering the jab.

The fact sheet for Covishield was released last month, whereas Covaxin released it last week.

The Union Health Ministry had issued the guidance document for States on precautions and conditions for the vaccine released two days before the vaccination drive. However, did not mention a recipient's immune status as a contraindication for taking these vaccines.

