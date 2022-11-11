Divided Opinion On EWS Reservation: Educational Institutes Welcome SC Verdict, Marginalised Groups Worried

Earlier this week, in its critical judgment, the Supreme Court announced a verdict approving a 10 per cent reservation for people from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for education and government jobs.

The newly cemented reservation system is for the impoverished belonging to caste groups other than Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backward Classes.

Marginalised Group Worried

The decision by the apex court met with either silence from marginalised communities of India or support from educational institutes and political parties.

The verdict has excluded historically identified marginalised groups from the EWS reservation quota to ensure that upper caste groups end up as the principal beneficiaries.

In the last few days, Dalit groups were seen expressing their disapproval of the verdict as they believe that the reservation system was brought constitutionally to the country to give SC, ST, and OBCs representation in education and government jobs and not for poverty alleviation.

Political Opinion On EWS Verdict

Since the 10 per cent EWS quota was brought (2019), opposition parties have been careful in making opinions due to fear of alienation by politically and socially influential upper caste groups across India. After the final verdict of the apex court, some opened up, and some remained silent.

The Congress party rushed in support of the verdict as soon as it was delivered and made an effort to the credit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government as the first move for granting reservation for the poor was taken during the tenure of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Claiming the credit for the EWS reservation verdict, the leader of the Congress party, Jairam Ramesh, said, "The amendment itself was the result of a process initiated by Dr. Manmohan Singh's government in 2005-06 with the appointment of the Sinho Commission that submitted its report in July 2010. After that, widespread consultations were held, and the Bill was ready by 2014."

Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) emerged as the only party that openly opposed the verdict, even hinting at launching state-wide agitation in the coming days. The top leaders are also preparing to file a review petition in the apex court, hoping for its withdrawal.

On the other hand, leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) also supported the verdict and termed it a 'historical judgment.' Party leader Saugata Roy mentioned that the decision is a big step towards achieving economic equality in the country.

Educational Institutes Welcome Judgement

According to a report by The Print, several educational institutions welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court approving a 10 per cent EWS quota, while some remained of other opinions. The Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University mentioned that reservation would help ensure the accessibility of quality education to students from poor sections of society.

He added, "The decision will help aid and boost the overall progress and development by fostering quality education across a cross-section of the society."

According to the dean of BML Munjal University, Dr Pritam Baruah, the decision will raise two different questions- whether a person's economic status is a point to consider for reservation and whether the government can discriminate between the poor for giving reservation.

In contrast, the head of Marwadi University in Gujarat, Sandeep Sacheti, mentioned that the decision is a welcome step. Overall, people have been seen either welcoming the verdict for raising economically backward people to get access to education and jobs or opposing it for its discriminatory approach towards marginalised groups.

Also Read: Social Justice To Country's Poor? SC Upholds 10% Quota For EWS, Says 'No Violation Of Constitution