Uttar Pradesh: District Magistrate Driver's Son Secures 40th Rank In UP PCS, Becomes SDM In Bahraich

A boy from Uttar Pradesh's (UPs) Bahraich district has created history and set an example for many public service aspirants. Kalyan Singh Maurya, the son of Jawahar Lal Maurya, has become the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the Bahraich district after securing 40th rank in UP Public Service Commission Provincial Civil Service (UPPSC PCS) Examination.

Kalyan has made his entire family and village proud of his achievement, especially his father, who works as a driver for District Magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra. Jawahar Lal Maurya's elder son was appointed chief engineer at a multi-national company after completing his BTech from NIT Prayagraj. Now his younger son has also settled into a good government position.

Father Proud Of Son's Achievement

The elderly man, while recalling his wife's contribution to his son's achievement, said, "My wife is the biggest contributor to the success of my sons, but today she is not present to see this happiness. I am a driver and on duty full-time, but my wife used to give the most time to the children and guide them," reported India Today.

After learning that Jawahar Lal's son has achieved an excellent feat in the UP PCS exam, Dr Dinesh Chandra honoured him with an angavastra and asked other employees of the collectorate to congratulate him on his son's success.

It has been 35 years since Jawahar Lal has been working as a driver and five years since his wife passed away. He left no stone unturned in raising the children and guiding them to succeed. He also has two daughters, Priya and Shreya Maurya, who both are preparing for Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) examination.

Kalyan Singh's Early Life

He received his early education at Nanpara in the Bahraich district and attended Seventh Day Adventist College in the same district for his intermediate studies. Later, he completed his BSc in Chemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and became the assistant manager at NTPC Solapur.

Showing the result on his mobile phone, Jawahar Lal said that his son was five marks short of getting selected for the IAS interview round. The entire collectorate is now celebrating Kalyan's success. Fellow driver Suresh Singh mentioned that Jawahar Lal's contribution to Kalyan's success should show people that even a driver can provide good education to their children.

Also Read: 'Hospitality With A Cause': This Pune Restaurant Employs Hearing & Speech Impaired Individuals