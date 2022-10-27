All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Uttar Pradesh: District Magistrate Drivers Son Secures 40th Rank In UP PCS, Becomes SDM In Bahraich

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh: District Magistrate Driver's Son Secures 40th Rank In UP PCS, Becomes SDM In Bahraich

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  27 Oct 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The driver of District Magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra has been made proud by his son, who bagged 40th rank in UP PCS result and became Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A boy from Uttar Pradesh's (UPs) Bahraich district has created history and set an example for many public service aspirants. Kalyan Singh Maurya, the son of Jawahar Lal Maurya, has become the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the Bahraich district after securing 40th rank in UP Public Service Commission Provincial Civil Service (UPPSC PCS) Examination.

Kalyan has made his entire family and village proud of his achievement, especially his father, who works as a driver for District Magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra. Jawahar Lal Maurya's elder son was appointed chief engineer at a multi-national company after completing his BTech from NIT Prayagraj. Now his younger son has also settled into a good government position.

Father Proud Of Son's Achievement

The elderly man, while recalling his wife's contribution to his son's achievement, said, "My wife is the biggest contributor to the success of my sons, but today she is not present to see this happiness. I am a driver and on duty full-time, but my wife used to give the most time to the children and guide them," reported India Today.

After learning that Jawahar Lal's son has achieved an excellent feat in the UP PCS exam, Dr Dinesh Chandra honoured him with an angavastra and asked other employees of the collectorate to congratulate him on his son's success.

It has been 35 years since Jawahar Lal has been working as a driver and five years since his wife passed away. He left no stone unturned in raising the children and guiding them to succeed. He also has two daughters, Priya and Shreya Maurya, who both are preparing for Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) examination.

Kalyan Singh's Early Life

He received his early education at Nanpara in the Bahraich district and attended Seventh Day Adventist College in the same district for his intermediate studies. Later, he completed his BSc in Chemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and became the assistant manager at NTPC Solapur.

Showing the result on his mobile phone, Jawahar Lal said that his son was five marks short of getting selected for the IAS interview round. The entire collectorate is now celebrating Kalyan's success. Fellow driver Suresh Singh mentioned that Jawahar Lal's contribution to Kalyan's success should show people that even a driver can provide good education to their children.

Also Read: 'Hospitality With A Cause': This Pune Restaurant Employs Hearing & Speech Impaired Individuals

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Uttar Pradesh 
Kalyan Singh Maurya 
Motivational Story 

Must Reads

Rule Of Law Index: India Ranks 77 Out Of 140 Countries, Improves In Order & Security Parameter
Old Video Of Rishi Sunak's Doppelganger Dancing At A Beach Goes Viral With False Claim
Congress Leaders Share Video of Andhra Pradesh Festival As Visuals From Bharat Jodo Yatra
Uttar Pradesh: District Magistrate Driver's Son Secures 40th Rank In UP PCS, Becomes SDM In Bahraich
Similar Posts
Rule Of Law Index: India Ranks 77 Out Of 140 Countries, Improves In Order & Security Parameter
Trending

Rule Of Law Index: India Ranks 77 Out Of 140 Countries, Improves In Order & Security Parameter

The Logical Indian Crew
Infantry Day: Know How Sikh Regiments First Batallion Landed In J&K, Battled Against Pakistani Invaders
Trending

Infantry Day: Know How Sikh Regiment's First Batallion Landed In J&K, Battled Against Pakistani...

The Logical Indian Crew
Heat-Related Deaths In India Rose By 55% Between 2000-04 To 2017-21, Reveals Lancet Report
Trending

Heat-Related Deaths In India Rose By 55% Between 2000-04 To 2017-21, Reveals Lancet Report

The Logical Indian Crew
Calling Girls Item Is Derogatory As It Objectifies Women In Sexual Manner, Says Mumbai Court
Trending

Calling Girls 'Item' Is Derogatory As It Objectifies Women In Sexual Manner, Says Mumbai Court

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat Becomes 100% Har Ghar Jal State, Over 91 Lakh Households Connected To Tap Water
Trending

Gujarat Becomes 100% 'Har Ghar Jal' State, Over 91 Lakh Households Connected To Tap Water

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X