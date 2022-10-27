'Hospitality With A Cause': This Pune Restaurant Employs Hearing & Speech Impaired Individuals

In a unique effort, Sonam Kapase from Pune has started a disabled-inclusive food point named 'Terassinne' where only hearing and speech-impaired people are employed. A first-of-its-kind restaurant aims to build an inclusive society where everyone is treated with dignity and respect

The restaurant went viral after its video was posted on Instagram. The video showcases how customers communicate with the staff, how they place their orders using sign language, and other interesting aspects of the food point.

Located on Fergusson College Road, the restaurant features a specially designed menu card with sign language for customers to order food. As the diners enter the restaurant, they are greeted with a warm welcome.

The initiative is inspirational as it not only promotes an inclusive society but also gives employment opportunities for people from an ignored section of society. In addition to giving employment, the restaurant also creates a safe space and environment for everyone to interact with each other happily and simply.

Special Training For Employees

The restaurant provides a special training session to all its employees before they start working as a professional. During the training, they are taught about special sign languages to make communication easy with the customers.

The employees are also taught about the sign languages mentioned in the menu card. Interestingly, the signs are designed to make it easy for the customers to convey their orders to employees. The effort is appreciated across the city, and people visit the restaurant to experience a unique and special environment.

When it comes to achievements, the restaurant has managed to break all the records. Being India's first restaurant that employs multiple disabilities, it has won the International Hospitality Council, London Award for 'Hospitality With A Cause.' Its cap has several other feathers for its quick service and delicious food.

