Digital University Kerala Professor Makes It To Stanford Varsity's List Of Top 2% Scientists

Alex P James, working as the Associate Dean of the Digital University in Kerala, has been listed among the top 2 per cent of scientists in the world. Dr James was featured in the list prepared by Stanford University and Elsevier BV, a Netherlands-based publishing company, for the second consecutive time.

Apart from Dr James, six other members working in the Board of Studies of Digital University Kerala are also on the list of the top 2 per cent scientists. Based on the career-long data and single-year impact, Dr James was mentioned in two lists prepared by Stanford Elsevier, reported Deccan Chronicle.

In single-year impact, he is ranked 294 among 1,05,029 scientists in the world and 8th in India in the field of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. As per the report published last week, the rank is based on the top 100,000 by C-scores (number of citations, excluding self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% or above.

Other Members Featured On The List

The other members of the Board of Studies of DUK, included Dr Vincenzo Piuri of the University of Milan, Dr Sudip Misra of IIT Kharagpur, Dr Swagatam Das of Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, Dr Ajith Abraham of Machine Intelligence Research Labs, Dr Suresh H Cherumuttathu of NIIST, Dr Sudhakar C Reddy of Indian Space Research Organisation. The report mentioned Dr James, Dr Misra, Dr Das, and Dr Abraham among the top 0.5 % in the world.

Dr James research specialisation areas are AI hardware, Neuromorphic VLSI, Intelligent Imaging and Machine Learning, and Analog Electronics. He is the professor in charge of Maker Village, Kochi, and chief investigator for the Centre for Excellence in Intelligent IoT sensors, both under DUK.

