All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Collector In Tamil Nadu Shuts Liquor Shop Near School After Two Kids File Complaint

Image Credits: NDTV

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Collector In Tamil Nadu Shuts Liquor Shop Near School After Two Kids File Complaint

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Tamil Nadu,  24 Oct 2021 10:47 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

In 2015, the Madras High Court passed the order that no liquor shop/outlet should be present within 100 metres of a school.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district, two school students wrote a letter to the district collector, which has resulted in the shutting down of a liquor shop near their school. Now, both of them have appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin for shutting down all liquor shops in the state.

The duo E M Ilanthendral and Arivarasan, who are siblings and studying in Classes 6 and Class 4, respectively, in their letter stated nuisance and child safety as the reason for requesting the collector to get the shop removed from the area as physical classes are scheduled to reopen for the primary section in November.

'It Is So Scary For Us'

"They drink there, sit there and use vulgar language. It is so scary for us. Because of liquor, many parents send children to work and let them beg. If we shut all liquor shops, there would be no such problem," Ilanthendral told NDTV.

In 2015, the Madras High Court passed the order that no liquor shop should be present within 100 metres of a school. But, this has often been violated.

Even though this liquor shop is outside the 100-metre distance, the collector ordered to get it relocated following the children's appeal. Apart from this, the request has also brought the intervention of the Chief Secretary, who directed to shift it from the area.

"Though the shop is 100 metres away from the school, we passed the order to shut the shop and shift it to an alternate location since the children have represented the school," said P Ramana Saraswathi, Ariyalur Collector.

The children, whose parents run a book shop, have been praised across Tamil Nadu for their effort.

Also Read: All Hail Eco-Friendliness! This Gurgaon-Based Startup Recycles Old Car Seatbelts To Make Bags

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Collector 
liquor shop 
Tamil Nadu 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X