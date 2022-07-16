In A First, Digital News To Be Regulated In Amended Law; Violators To Face Action

Digital media in India will now be regulated and may face action for "violations" under an amended law that the central government plans to bring in the parliament session beginning next week.

For the first time, the law for media registration will include digital media, which has never been part of any law or government regulation until now.



The Information and Broadcasting ministry, the "administrative ministry", has started the process of amending the Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill to include "news on digital media through any electronic device" in its range.



Digital news publishers need to apply for registration and will be required to do so within three months of the law coming into effect, NDTV reported.



They will need to register with the Press Registrar General, who will have the authority to act against various publications for violations and can suspend or cancel registrations and impose penalties.



According to officials, an appellate board is planned with the Chairperson of the Press Council of India as its chief.

Bill Yet To Be Approved By PM's Office

As per NDTV sources, the Bill has yet to be approved by the Prime Minister's Office and other stakeholders.



The amendments will bring digital news media under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's control. A last attempt to regulate digital media under new Information Technology rules had sparked a massive controversy in 2019.



The central government had put out a draft bill that defined news on digital media as news in a digitised format that can be transmitted over computer, internet or mobile networks and includes text, audio, video and graphics". Critics termed it an attempt to control the digital news media and caused an uproar.



The Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill will replace the British-era Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867, which regulators newspapers and printing presses in India.

Also Read: Andhra Govt Introduces Family Doctor Concept, Bring More Treatments Under Aarogyasri Scheme