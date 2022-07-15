Andhra Govt Introduces Family Doctor Concept, Bring More Treatments Under Aarogyasri Scheme

All section
Good Governance
Andhra Pradesh,  15 July 2022 3:40 PM GMT

Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme is one of the pioneers in achieving equity and providing accountable and evidence-based good-quality healthcare services in the state to help low-income families from catastrophic health expenditures.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the health department officials to increase the number of treatments under the Arogyasri scheme and make them available from August 1 and make the family doctor concept available from August 15 in a phased manner.

While addressing a review meeting with the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department officials, the Chief Minister stressed the need to provide village clinics and PHCs with digital video connectivity. In addition, he said, the government must provide virtual bank accounts to Arogyasri beneficiaries for directly crediting the amount into the patient's account, which would be directed to the hospital's account.

Providing Good Quality Healthcare

Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme is one of the pioneers in achieving equity and providing accountable and evidence-based good-quality healthcare services in the state to help low-income families from catastrophic health expenditures. The scheme is a unique PPP model in the field of health insurance, tailor-made to the health requirements of needy patients and provides end-to-end cashless services for identified diseases under secondary and tertiary care through a network of service providers from the government and private sector.

Reddy said hospitals must take a consent form before admitting the patient and a declaration form at the time of discharging, duly filling in the treatment details, the government's assistance and Aarogya Aasara. He ordered the authorities to enclose toll-free number 14400 or 104 in the declaration form for raising complaints regarding additional fees or bribery, News18 reported.

The CM instructed the officials to send health personnel to enquire about the health condition of the discharged person and submit feedback on the services provided to the patient.

He also ordered the authorities to focus on preventing bribery incidents in 108 and 104 services and directed them to display the ACB toll-free numbers on the vehicles.

Reviewing COVID conditions, the Chief Minister asked the officials to speed up the vaccination process, especially for those over 60 years, as the duration of the precaution dose was reduced. In this regard, the officials informed him that the COVID situation is entirely under control, where only a few cases are registered.

The officials informed that only 69 people were admitted to hospitals, and all were recovering. Regarding vaccination, they said that 87.15 per cent of people were given precautionary doses, 99.69 per cent of the 15 to 17-year-olds have been administered two doses and 98.93 per cent aged between 12 and 14 years have completed the second dose.

Further, Reddy directed the authorities to complete the recruitment process by the end of July and stated that adequate doctors and staff should be from the primary health centre to the teaching hospital without any lapses. Officials said that 40,476 posts had been filled so far across the state since 2019. Also, he directed them to expedite the construction works of 16 new medical colleges and plan accordingly to start the classes at the earliest possible.

